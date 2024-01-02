Top star being presented like Roman Reigns? - 4 reasons why Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE RAW: Day 1 is officially in the books, and it was quite a show. The Rock made his surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment, seemingly teasing a major match with Roman Reigns. Additionally, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

On RAW, another title was on the line as Seth Rollins battled Drew McIntyre. Rollins walked into the show as the World Heavyweight Champion, but The Scottish Warrior wanted nothing more than to win the coveted prize for the first time.

Unfortunately for McIntyre and fortunately, for Rollins, that isn't how things went down. Instead, The Visionary successfully retained his title after a Pedigree on the announcer's table and a Stomp in the middle of the ring.

While the bout was chaotic, especially towards the end, Rollins stood tall, and many fans were surprised. Some believed Day 1 was going to be Drew McIntyre's night. While the decision may seem surprising, there are several realistic reasons why McIntyre failed to dethrone The Visionary on the big show.

This article will look at four potential reasons why Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW: Day 1.

#4 It may have been done to give Drew McIntyre another reason to snap

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre's evolution on WWE programming has been absolutely fascinating. The Scottish Warrior started 2023 as a babyface cracking jokes. He got a little more intense heading into WrestleMania 39, where he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The former WWE Champion took a break and returned several months later. Almost immediately, he had a new attitude that showed clear bitterness towards others. It has since become worse and worse, with McIntyre showing heel tendencies as of late.

There's a chance that McIntyre lost at WWE RAW Day 1 to give further reason for him to snap at anyone and everyone. He already attacked Sami Zayn backstage, but some may argue his frustration was justified. This loss could compel him to continue the assaults, now without justification.

#3 The company may want Seth Rollins to have a run similar to Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The event in Saudi Arabia saw The Visionary defeat AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament to become the inaugural titleholder of this incarnation of the gold.

Since his big win last May, Rollins has defeated stars like Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. He has put away challenger after challenger, showing no signs of slowing down.

WWE may have had The Visionary retain his belt again because they want his reign to mirror Roman Reigns' time with gold. The Tribal Chief has been world champion for three years, and Rollins is now inching closer to completing a year as RAW's top titleholder. Could the former Shield stablemates have record-setting title reigns in 2024? Only time will tell.

#2 McIntyre could leave WWE soon

Drew McIntyre

As noted, Drew McIntyre has had a major attitude change since returning to WWE last year. While not confirmed, there is a belief that his on-screen presentation reflects real issues The Scottish Warrior has had over the past year or so.

Some fans believe McIntyre and WWE aren't on the same page. The former champion's contract reportedly expires soon, and there has been no update on the two parties agreeing on a new deal.

The fact that The Scottish Psychopath hasn't re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment could be why he lost at RAW Day 1. Triple H and other company officials are unlikely to make McIntyre a champion if he potentially leaves the promotion in the coming months.

#1 Rollins is seemingly set to feud with CM Punk

CM Punk on SmackDown

Arguably, the biggest and most obvious reason why Seth Rollins retained his coveted World Heavyweight Championship over Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW Day 1 comes down to the future. A significant storyline has been brewing in the company over the past few weeks.

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in Chicago. The veteran has since made it clear that he intends to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 40.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently had a confrontation with Seth Rollins. The Visionary hates CM Punk, and the animosity between them is rising every week after their war of words. Rollins probably retained his title because the goal is for the two to clash over the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania.

