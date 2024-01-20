Top star to replace Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and quit WWE after losing 'title vs. career' match to CM Punk? Exploring potential backup plan

Seth Rollins' injury has WWE fans sweating, as his match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 remains in the balance. The Visionary is set to update the WWE Universe on his health and future on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The current World Heavyweight Champion reportedly tore his MCL and suffered a partial meniscus tear. This could likely mean a return in time for The Show of Shows, but that doesn't mean Triple H shouldn't prepare for the worst-case scenario.

What if Rollins' recovery doesn't go as well as expected? There must be a backup plan for Punk. Fortunately, he had an electric promo exchange with Drew McIntyre earlier this month on WWE RAW. That has led to interest in a match between the two.

It can easily happen at WrestleMania 40, with CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior is yet to main event a 'Mania with fans in attendance, so this match could headline Night One if Seth Rollins can't make it.

A twist that can be added to spice up this potential storyline is the acknowledgment of McIntyre's contract expiring after WrestleMania 40. He could announce it as his final shot at the World Heavyweight Title, following several failed attempts recently, even offering to quit WWE if he doesn't win the belt.

Drew McIntyre can lose to CM Punk and follow through with his promise by actually leaving. He'd take a few months off from wrestling to recover and recharge before finally deciding his next move.

The Scotsman will create an enormous buzz if he shows up at AEW All In 2024, while a potential WWE return isn't entirely out of the question, too.

When should WWE book CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins if not at WrestleMania 40?

The ideal scenario would see CM Punk facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 itself. However, if The Visionary can't make it, and Drew McIntyre does replace him, WWE can end up booking the hotly-anticipated match at the subsequent SummerSlam. Punk can even hold the World Heavyweight Championship until then.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to this, and Seth Rollins is good to go for 'Mania. WWE has done a fantastic job in building anticipation for the match through worked shoots and promo battles so far.

Will CM Punk face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

