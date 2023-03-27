Top star's future in question, popular talent rumored to turn heel - 5 WWE Superstars who should be the main champion on SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the top prize in professional wrestling. The two belts are currently held by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Title since WrestleMania last year and the Universal Championship since the summer of 2020.

While the belts are currently unified, there are constant rumors and speculation about the titles being split. The rumor mill is constantly churning out new claims about the championships splitting, with many currently speculating that it could happen after WrestleMania.

In theory, splitting the two major championships makes sense. Both RAW and SmackDown need a top-tier champion to represent the show and their respective networks. Plus, a champion regularly appearing on both programs could end up leaving them overexposed.

If the titles end up being separated in the near future, there are numerous potential titleholders. SmackDown is the promotion's highest-rated program and thus needs a champion worthy of carrying the brand. Who might fit the bill? Who can carry the brand moving forward?

Below are five WWE Superstars who should be the main champion on SmackDown.

#5. Roman Reigns is the greatest champion in modern WWE history

Roman Reigns is the face of WWE and has been for years. As John Cena phased out as the company's top star, The Big Dog was elevated to fill his shoes. While Reigns initially struggled in the role, he has successfully transitioned in recent years.

As noted, he's also the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's held one belt for a year and the other for two and a half years. Reigns is also the longest-reigning world champion in decades.

Truthfully, there's no better option to be champion than Roman Reigns. While he isn't as active as he once was, he's still consistently a top-drawing act with main event-level charisma and intrigue. He could hold the title for another two-and-a-half years, and fans would still be hooked.

#4. Sami Zayn is incredibly popular

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular and beloved figures in WWE. He was incredibly popular on the indies, on NXT, and even early on in his main roster run, but his level of notoriety reached an all-time high in 2023.

The Canada native is currently set for a major match at WrestleMania Hollywood. He will team up with his long-time best friend, Kevin Owens, to challenge for the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles with the hopes of besting The Usos.

Many fans believe Zayn should have captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada. Whether he should or shouldn't have is up for debate, but fans are ready to see him win the big one. That could happen if he leads SmackDown into the summer.

#3. Drew McIntyre could have another run on top

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion and one of the most physically impressive athletes in the company. He's gone from being "The Chosen One" to being a comedic figure, to geeting fired, to becoming a top star.

The Scottish Psychopath has a big bout set for WWE WrestleMania 39. He will participate in a Triple Threat Match for the coveted Intercontinental Champion. Sheamus is also looking to win the belt, while Gunther is hoping to remain champion.

McIntyre showed some heel tendencies as of late, bickering with Sheamus over the Intercontinental Title and making it clear that he'll hit anybody with a Claymore. If he's turning heel, Drew could become the new big bad villain on SmackDown.

#2. Gunther could be the new top heel on SmackDown

Gunther on SmackDown

Gunther is a throwback superstar who somehow also feels like the definitive modern-day heel. The WWE SmackDown star is all about in-ring action, but his hard-hitting style and ring psychology is a hit among fans.

The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He's held the title for nearly 300 days, with a strong chance of hitting the one-year mark if he survives his title defense against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Whether he does or doesn't retain at WWE WrestleMania, Gunther could go on to become the main champion on SmackDown if the titles are split. His dominance on both NXT UK and SmackDown is proof that he's fit to be a world champion.

#1. Bray Wyatt needs a proper reign as champion

Bray Wyatt's future is in doubt

Bray Wyatt is a popular but confusing figure. He's a master of the microphone and is highly intelligent, but oftentimes comes across as too advanced for many fans to properly understand. His messages at times appear to be riddles.

The Eater of Worlds' status in the company has been in question lately. After returning to the company in 2022, he disappeared from television in the last few weeks. Rumors started to swirl that he walked out, but his absence is reportedly medical-related.

Wyatt has been a world champion before, but every title reign has been lackluster and disappointing, typically due to less-than-ideal booking. A strong title reign for Bray now, potentially as a vicious heel, could give him much-needed momentum in WWE so long as his health allows it.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes