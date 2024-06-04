Top star's invasion, Count-out victory & more — 4 possible finishes for Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker once again wreaked havoc on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW as he continued his assault on Ricochet even after the match. However, Ilja Dragunov came to the rescue and went right after the former NXT Champion. In the wake of the ongoing turmoil, WWE has made a match official between Breakker and Dragunov for the upcoming episode of RAW.

The Mad Dragon will look for retribution when he locks horns with the 26-year-old star. However, fans could see some shocking things unfold in their match next week, which could affect its outcome. From ringside interference to a potential injury, the encounter may end in ways that could leave the WWE Universe flabbergasted.

Let's look at four possible finishes for the Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker match that will take place on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW:

Trending

#4. The match could end in a no-contest

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov are two of the colossal forces in WWE. While Breakker has been riding high on the red brand, The Mad Dragon needs momentum following his recent defeat to Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament. Therefore, neither of the superstars could afford a loss at this juncture.

Therefore, their upcoming match on Monday Night RAW could end in a no-contest. Both superstars could be involved in an ugly brawl on the ringside during the match, paying no heed to the referee's potential ten-count. As a result, this may lead the referee to abruptly end the contest by calling for the bell.

With the match ending in a no-contest, WWE could protect both superstars and catapult their rivalry to the next level. They could continue their feud over the red brand, which could culminate at an upcoming Premium Live Event.

#3. Bron Breakker might injure Ilja Dragunov

One of the most shocking ways their upcoming match on Monday Night RAW could end is Bron Breakker injuring Ilja Dragunov. The 26-year-old has been on a rampage lately. Breakker appears more concerned with making a statement to Adam Pearce than winning or losing.

Therefore, he could brutally attack Dragunov during the match and injure The Mad Dragon, sending a message to the RAW General Manager. Breakker could continue attacking the former NXT Champion until the encounter ends in a disqualification, with Pearce coming out to stop him.

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov suffering a potential on-screen injury during his match against the former NXT Tag Team Champion on the upcoming episode of RAW would help the latter showcase his dominance. The abrupt finish could force Adam Pearce to take a crucial step to deal with the Bron Breakker problem on the flagship show.

#2. Breakker may win via count-out

Over the last few months, Bron Breakker has grabbed some dominant victories over his opponents on the main roster. However, things could be different next week, as he will face his former nemesis, Ilja Dragunov.

Breakker could unleash his fury on Dragunov with an unhinged attack and grab a victory via count-out. This will establish the 26-year-old as a legitimate threat to the entire roster and will also help WWE prevent Ilja Dragunov from suffering a pinfall loss.

Expand Tweet

#1. Ricochet could invade the match

One of the things that is likely to happen during the Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov match on the upcoming edition of RAW is potential interference. Ricochet could invade the match and launch an all-out attack on Breakker after what the latter has been doing to him for the past three weeks.

The former Intercontinental Champion could intervene in the match to seek redemption from Bron Breakker. This could lead to a tumultuous brawl between both superstars, catapulting their rivalry to the next dimension.

Moreover, this could eventually lead to Adam Pearce announcing a match between Ricochet and Bron Breakker at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The RAW GM could announce a Triple Threat Match by adding Ilja Dragunov to the mix.