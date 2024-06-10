Top star wreaks havoc, Otis turns on his coach & more — 4 possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Otis on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. However, ahead of his huge match, Zayn has to overcome Gable's Number One Guy. He will face Otis in a one-on-one match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will be the go-home edition for the upcoming spectacle.

Ahead of Clash at the Castle, fans can expect shocking things to unfold in this match, which could affect its outcome and leave the WWE Universe astounded. From a top star's interference to Otis turning on his coach, several things could happen in the upcoming encounter on the flagship show.

Here's a look at four possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Otis on Monday Night RAW:

#4. Sami Zayn loses via ringside interference

During the upcoming match between Otis and Sami Zayn, there's a good possibility of ringside interference. Chad Gable could try to cost Zayn on Monday Night RAW to break the latter's momentum ahead of his huge match at Clash at the Castle.

Therefore, he could attack the 39-year-old star while the referee is distracted. Gable could order his Number One Guy to capitalize on that by hitting the latter's finisher and pinning him. While Otis may be reluctant, he might eventually obey Gable's orders and claim a victory over the Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Otis could abandon the match

Chad Gable has repeatedly forced Otis to embrace his dark side recently. The Alpha Academy leader has bullied Otis into supporting him in his rivalry against Sami Zayn, despite clear reluctance from the former Mr. Money in the Bank.

Therefore, fans could see a shocking thing unfold during the climax of Sami Zayn vs. Otis on this week's RAW. With Chad Gable likely to pull off his shenanigans during the match to ensure Otis beats Zayn, the 32-year-old could finally run out of patience and stage a walkout.

The Alpha Academy member could finally listen to his conscience and pull out of the ongoing drama surrounding Gable and Zayn. Hence, the IC Champion could earn a count-out victory on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

#2. Chad Gable could wreak havoc

One of the possible things that could happen during the match is a potential invasion. Chad Gable could make his presence felt by attacking Sami Zayn. He could use Otis as a pawn to set up the 39-year-old star for a sneak attack.

Master Gable could wreak havoc on the latter and make a bold statement ahead of their huge encounter at Clash at the Castle. The Alpha Academy leader could continue hitting Sami Zayn viciously until the referees come out to separate him.

As a result, this match could end in a disqualification. However, Chad Gable could stand tall in the ring over Zayn's carcass, raising the Intercontinental Title on the go-home edition of RAW.

#1. Otis may turn on Chad Gable

The upcoming match between Otis and Zayn on Monday Night RAW could see a shocking turn of events, with the Alpha Academy member finally turning on Master Gable. During the match, Chad Gable might try to hand over a steel chair to Otis on an exhausted Sami Zayn.

Chad could order his Number One Guy to launch a vicious attack on the 39-year-old star. If Otis denies his orders, Gable could slap and humiliate the Alpha Academy member.

Infuriated by repeated humiliation, Otis could finally reach his breaking point and turn on his coach to a thunderous reaction from fans. The 32-year-old star could hit a vicious clothesline and follow it up by nailing a Falling Powerslam to leave Master Gable unconscious in the ring.