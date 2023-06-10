Top superstar reportedly in major contract dispute with the company - 4 former WWE Champions who are nowhere to be seen right now

Becoming a world champion in WWE is the highest mountain a professional wrestler can reach. Putting your name in the history books by capturing the prestigious belt means everything for the in-ring performers.

More often than not, winning a world title in the company also solidifies you as a top name for years to come. A world champion, even after losing the belt, will remain a focal point on television in most cases.

Unfortunately, that isn't always the case. Former world champions can disappear from television for any number of reasons. Some may leave the company, some may retire, some may battle injuries, and some may simply fall out of favor with the creative team.

This article will look at four former champions in World Wrestling Entertainment who are nowhere to be seen right now and what the possible reason may be for their absence. These stars could return soon or may not show up again, for now, only time will tell.

Below are four former WWE Champions who are nowhere to be seen right now.

#4. Randy Orton is dealing with a serious back injury

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Champions in history. The Legend Killer is a 14-time world champion, only behind John Cena and Ric Flair who both have held 16 world titles. Orton's mentor Triple H is tied with Randy at 14.

The Viper has been missing from TV for quite some time, unfortunately. He last wrestled over a year ago when he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a Winner Takes All Unification Match on the May 20th, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Orton is dealing with a serious back injury. There have been conflicting reports regarding what his future looks like, but there's some concern that he may never wrestle again. Still, many fans are hoping to see him back sooner than later.

#3. Drew McIntyre allegedly has a creative and contractual dispute with WWE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a tenured veteran of the ring, but he didn't capture a WWE Championship until quite late in his career. He did hold mid-card and tag gold, but his first world championship win came in 2020. He has won it twice altogether.

The Scottish Psychopath hasn't been seen or heard from in months. He last competed at WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 2 where he, Gunther, and Sheamus had an epic Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Apparently, the big man is dealing with both creative issues and contractual issues. While he was said to be away at first due to a medical issue, it later came out that his contract is expiring in early 2024. It was also speculated that he and the company seem to be far apart on both money and his creative direction. He was still drafted to RAW, but a return for the Scottish Warrior is yet to be seen.

#2. Bray Wyatt reportedly has an undisclosed medical issue

Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's most beloved superstars. Despite his horror imagery and dark persona, fans gravitate towards The Eater of Worlds. His popularity helped propel him to becoming a three-time world champion.

Unfortunately, Wyatt hasn't been seen in quite some time. He last competed in February. His final televised match was in January, but he wrestled several dark matches against LA Knight the following month. He still appeared on television up until several weeks before WrestleMania 39.

Exact details regarding Bray's absence from television are yet to be revealed. He was seemingly set to fight Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 until an undiagnosed medical issue forced him out of action. There have been reports indicating a return could be on the horizon, but for now, that remains to be seen.

#1. Bobby Lashley hasn't been featured much lately

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 🏾 The All-Mighty World Tour kicks off tonight at #WWEBirmingham and goes all through Europe before I win back my US Title at #WWEBacklash ! Let’s roll!! The All-Mighty World Tour kicks off tonight at #WWEBirmingham and goes all through Europe before I win back my US Title at #WWEBacklash! Let’s roll!! 👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/kAYdS2PyX1

Bobby Lashley is one of World Wrestling Entertainment's most physically impressive superstars. Depending on what one considers to be a world title, he's either a two-time champion or a four-time champion. He's held the WWE Championship twice and was a two-time ECW Champion back in 2007.

The All Mighty hasn't been out of action for as long as the other superstars on the list. He last competed just about a month ago on an episode of WWE SmackDown where he lost to AJ Styles in the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

While Lashley seems lost in the shuffle, there is some hope for fans about seeing him in the main event scene. A video package recently aired highlighting the former world champion, which could mean a return to a prominent role on television is forthcoming.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes