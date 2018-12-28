Top Ten Most Disliked WWE Superstars Of 2018

Should Baron Corbin be the most hated WWE superstar of all time?

DISCLAIMER: The views of the writer do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda

Some superstars are just disliked.

That might sound a little mean, but it is also a word that adequately describes the WWE Universe's feelings towards particular WWE superstars. Of course, a fan can dislike a superstar for various reasons and some might be valid while others are not, but there is just something that these superstars do that gets under fans' skin.

Interestingly enough, 2018 was filled with characters that the WWE Universe absolutely disliked and while some of them were heels that the fans were not supposed to like, others were babyfaces that just never did an effective job of relating to the audience. Either way, here are the top ten most disliked WWE Superstars of 2018

Again, some of these picks will be heels just doing their job to absolute perfection and others will be examples of stars that couldn't win their way into fans' good graces if they tried. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know who you should be the most unlikable Superstar of 2018

#10 Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan just had a special talent for making fans hate him during his time on Raw.

While the WWE Universe might feel sympathetic towards Jason Jordan after he suffered a career-ending neck injury in January, fans had absolutely no love for the man before that. In fact, between his constant whining, the way he would kiss up to his on-screen dad and his lackluster personality, fans couldn't wait to see Jordan get exposed as a daddy's boy.

Unfortunately, that never happened, and Jordan ended up being written off television after suffering the neck injury. He would later return to WWE as a backstage producer, but he will most likely never step into the ring again. Beyond that, he will most likely never be involved in an on-screen role again, which means his storyline will likely never be resolved.

