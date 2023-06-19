Top titleholder directionless following upcoming match? - 4 signs Charlotte Flair will win the WWE Women's Championship from Asuka

Charlotte Flair is back on WWE programming! The Queen recently returned during an episode of SmackDown in both surprising fashion and in a major way. She interrupted a big moment to make a statement.

Adam Pearce had just previously taken the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka and presented her with the brand new WWE Women's Championship. As the Empress of Tomorrow celebrated her big victory, Flair made her return, and the two had a face-to-face confrontation.

As a result of Flair's return, Charlotte and Asuka will clash for the recently updated title on Friday Night SmackDown. More specifically, the two will fight live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on June 30th. This is the night before Money in the Bank.

While many are hoping Asuka will retain her coveted belt, there are several signs pointing to a Charlotte Flair win. This article will look at the reasons why The Queen may leave SmackDown with the gold.

Below are four signs Charlotte Flair will win the WWE Women's Championship from Asuka.

#4. Charlotte Flair always holds titles in WWE

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. She's a former and the final Divas Champion. She's also a six-time RAW Women's Champion and a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

While WWE will promote Charlotte as a 14-time champion, she's been even more successful than that. The Queen is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, which was interestingly enough, alongside Asuka. Plus, she's a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Given that Flair has held gold 17 separate times over nine years, there's not often a point where The Queen isn't holding gold of some kind. She was champion earlier this year, but there's no indication that her constant presence in the title picture will change any time soon.

#3. Flair and Bianca Belair are clearly poised to feud

Asuka was already dealing with another top-level superstar before Charlotte Flair's return to WWE programming and subsequent challenge. The Empress of Tomorrow dethroned Bianca Belair at Night of Champions to win the gold, but their rivalry seemingly wasn't over yet.

Charlotte has managed to shoe-horn herself in, and by doing so, has seemingly started a feud with The EST of WWE. In fact, their issues may be more pronounced than the problems either star has with Asuka.

Given the star power of both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, along with their championship pedigree, a rivalry between the two superathletes is unlikely to be non-title. If they're set to have a major feud, there's little doubt that a title will be present for their big-time matches.

#2. Asuka has no clear rivalry moving forward

Asuka at Night of Champions 2023

As noted, Asuka is sort of feuding with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, but the focus has seemingly shifted to be more about The Queen and The EST of WWE. It looks as if the rivalry will pivot to be about those two sooner rather than later.

If Flair and Bianca feud on their own without The Empress of Tomorrow's involvement, that leaves Asuka without much to do. With no obvious feud lined up, Asuka may be losing the title to Charlotte Flair and thus fall back into the background.

Of course, WWE could have something up their sleeve. A star such as IYO SKY, Shotzi, or Bayley could win Money in the Bank and then go on to feud with the reigning champion, but for now, that's only speculation.

Still, fans hope to see IYO SKY and Asuka clash in a big way, so maybe there's hope.

#1. Charlotte Flair has been mentioning how many title reigns she has had often

As noted, Charlotte Flair is no stranger to championship success. By World Wrestling Entertainment's official record, she's a 14-time Women's Champion. She has dominated both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown for years.

Charlotte isn't afraid to discuss her accomplishments, either. She has been bringing up that she's a 14-time champion constantly, even alluding to one day reaching or surpassing 16, which is the record for any world title in WWE. Both John Cena and Ric Flair are 16-time World Champions.

Flair bringing up her reign count and her legendary father's could be to an indication that she's on her way to reach or even surpass the same number. If she dethrones Asuka, Charlotte will be a 15-time champion. At that point, she'll be incredibly close to tieing the record.

