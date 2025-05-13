Top WWE champion to miss Money in the Bank after shocking announcement this week? Exploring the chances

Money in the Bank will be WWE's next big premium live event, and it is a spectacle that no superstar wants to miss. While the biggest highlight will remain the traditional men's and women's Ladder Matches, fans can also expect some high-profile matchups at the PLE. However, a top champion is likely to miss the upcoming premium live event.

Despite riding on a red-hot momentum, WWE may not feature World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at this year's Money in the Bank on June 7. The speculation arose due to what happened on the latest edition of RAW. The YEET Master is set to face Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held on May 24.

This week on RAW, Gunther confronted Jey Uso and said that he would face the winner of Jey vs. Logan on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW in Phoenix, Arizona, i.e., on RAW after Money in the Bank. This seems to be a major indication that Jey Uso will not be part of the upcoming premium live event.

However, it all depends on Triple H, as the above-mentioned scenario is currently speculative. It will not be a surprise if the WWE CCO ends up booking ''Main Event'' Jey for Money in the Bank at the last minute.

Jey Uso to lose his WWE title right after Money in the Bank?

Jey Uso's triumph at WrestleMania 41 will be remembered for years to come. However, the clock could be ticking on his World Heavyweight Championship reign.

While Logan Paul and Gunther are unlikely to beat him for the coveted title, there seems to be another threat looming over Jey's head, i.e., the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Match. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are two of the favorites to win this year's Men's MITB Ladder Match.

If The Visionary or his stablemate ends up winning the coveted briefcase, either man could cash in on the very next edition of RAW. Rumors have been swirling that the former Shield member may become the World Heavyweight Champion before SummerSlam 2025.

With Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman on his side, there is a high chance that Seth Rollins may dethrone Jey Uso in the coming weeks. However, this is currently nothing but speculation, and only time will tell what happens.

