4 Predictions for the rest of Jey Uso's WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign

Jey Uso dethroned Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 on April 19, 2025. Since then, he has defended the title once against Seth Rollins on May 5, 2025 at Monday Night RAW. He successfully retained the championship after CM Punk and Sami Zayn stopped Bron Breakker from helping The Visionary.

There are multiple directions for Main Event Jey moving forward, and it involves some of the top names on the flaship show's roster.

Here are four ways Jey Uso can be booked with the World Heavyweight Championship:

#4. Jey Uso could defeat Logan Paul

The World Heavyweight Champion is putting the championship on the line against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. As athletic as The Maverick is, it is highly unlikely he will be able to dethrone Jey Uso.

The YEET Master has years of experience in the ring and is able to put on emotional matches using his excellent in-ring psychology and storytelling. Furthermore, he has the support of the entire WWE Universe and is on a grand babyface solo journey ever since breaking away from The Bloodline.

Furthermore, the wrestling juggernaut must have realized that Uso has the potential to elevate the value of the championship, and having him lose to The YouTube star will cause more damage than it's worth.

#3. Undermines Gunther ahead of The Ring General's big match

The Ring General made it clear that he wants the championship back on the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, Gunther might have another big match coming his way aside from the World Heavyweight Championship feud.

WWE veteran Goldberg is yet to have his retirement match. Previously, WWE supposedly had creative plans for Gunther vs. Goldberg, but it never took off. At Bad Blood 2024, The Ring General taunted Da Man, causing a confrontation between them.

WWE can possibly push Jey Uso to greater heights by booking a championship match against Gunther after Goldberg returns. Once The Ring General loses, it would make him look weaker in front of Da Man, enabling Gunther to unleash a vicious beating on Goldberg.

#2. He could help Sami Zayn and CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event

It has become abundantly clear to Zayn and Punk that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker need to be humbled. The duo will take on The Drip God and The Dog at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Now, plans have always been to not add anymore members to Seth Rollins' new faction, but Paul Heyman might convince a former champion such as Drew McIntyre to join them for an elevated status on WWE's flagship show.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso can protect Zayn and Punk from any external interference by taking out McIntyre, or anyone else Paul Heyman assigns the task. This action would establish him as the Main Event Jey who did not become selfish after becoming the world champion, and continues to exhibit the same qualities that made the WWE Universe put him on a pedestal.

#1. Jey Uso could lose the championship to Seth Rollins ahead of SummerSlam

Ever since winning WrestleMania 41's main event on Night 1, The Visionary has claimed himself as the future of the industry. However, he needs the World Heavyweight Championship to establish his dominance.

Uso has defended the championship against Rollins once already, and he will likely not back away from another match. However, to elevate the status of Rollins as the future, the wrestling juggernaut will need to have him dethrone Jey Uso. This can be done ahead of SummerSlam 2025 so The Drip God enters The Biggest Party of the Summer as the champion!

