Top WWE name to finally turn heel and align with The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has been trying to recruit members for its lineup, and they have their eyes set on one of the top stars in WWE. It appears that Crown Jewel could be the stage where the heel faction gains a new member.

The name in question is WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is in the middle of a potentially huge transition in his character. He has been showing signs of an imminent heel turn for weeks.

Rhea Ripley has been doing everything in her power to get Drew McIntyre into the faction. At Crown Jewel, the former WWE Champion will battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Scottish Warrior could finally vanquish The Visionary and capture the world title with the help of The Judgment Day. As a result, this could herald the impending heel turn of Drew McIntyre.

If it happens, it will revamp McIntyre's character and give him some momentum. Moreover, it will open the door for endless possibilities of newfangled ideas and rivalries.

Exploring the possibility of Drew McIntyre aligning with The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre has been looking to capture the World Title and reclaim his rightful position on the top, and he could possibly do that at Crown Jewel with the help of The Judgment Day.

The heel faction could play a significant role in the outcome of the match. Rhea Ripley allured both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to join hands and work together, but none of them have accepted her offer till now.

McIntyre's heel turn is seemingly inevitable, and it is only a matter of time before he turns to the dark side again. However, he is unlikely to join the Rhea Ripley-led faction. WWE has been building him as a lone warrior who has been trying to re-capture what's his.

Putting him in a faction might not be good, as the former WWE Champion has the potential to do incredible things as a singles superstar. Moreover, inserting a top star like Drew McIntyre into The Judgment Day will look superfluous.

Therefore, the prospect of it happening at Crown Jewel is quite low. However, the possibility of the heel faction interrupting in the World Heavyweight Championship match cannot be ruled out.

