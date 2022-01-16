5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Former champion cleared for in-ring return after 8 years, Royal Rumble winners revealed? (January 16th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

The most exciting pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble, is less than 15 days away and the excitement is at an all-time high.

WWE has already created some massive hype for the women's Royal Rumble match by kicking open the forbidden door and announcing IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James as an entrant this year. As per reports, even bigger surprises could be in store for the fans.

Favorites for the 2022 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches have been revealed with some interesting names. We also have reports on the original WrestleMania 38 plans for top superstars like Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Favorites to win this year's WWE Royal Rumble matches

As has been the case since 2018, this year will also feature two Royal Rumble matches - one for the men and the other for the women. Several entrants have already been announced for both bouts, including some massive surprises and returns.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the favorites to win the men's 2022 Royal Rumble match are Big E, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre.

While E has already announced his entry into the multi-man clash, the status of McIntyre is not clear yet and it is likely that he might miss the pay-per-view. As for Lesnar, he is the current WWE Champion and is scheduled to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

I wouldn't be surprised if Brock defeated Lashey at the Royal Rumble and enters and wins the Rumble match and that's how we get to Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Title vs Title at WrestleMania. With Brock challenging Roman to a Title vs Title matchI wouldn't be surprised if Brock defeated Lashey at the Royal Rumble and enters and wins the Rumble match and that's how we get to Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Title vs Title at WrestleMania. #WrestleMania With Brock challenging Roman to a Title vs Title matchI wouldn't be surprised if Brock defeated Lashey at the Royal Rumble and enters and wins the Rumble match and that's how we get to Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Title vs Title at WrestleMania. #WrestleMania https://t.co/X5aZ3aliPE

Speaking of the women's Royal Rumble match, Meltzer reported that Bianca Belair, who won the match last year, is once again the favorite to win it this year. However, he added that Bayley could make her return and win it all as well. It would be exciting to see who WWE chooses to win the prestigious match this year.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das