Top WWE star hints at a major swerve in Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Decoding the statement

Roman Reigns has not had the best time with The Bloodline in recent months. Although it looks like the group is just starting to come together once again, The Tribal Chief should not be too comfortable in his position.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin Theory commented on the impressive level Jey Uso is currently at. The United States Champion then hinted that if anybody could dethrone Roman Reigns, it might be someone very close to the latter.

"Look at where Jey's come from in the past let's even say two years, the level that he's on. He's always been on a great level, but you just see him shining and, honestly, man, I know they say there's nobody that can take those titles from Roman, but it could be someone standing right next to him. That's all I'm gonna say."

Jey previously took some time off from The Bloodline after the events of the Royal Rumble event. He then teased a possible partnership with Sami Zayn but chose to reunite with his brother Jimmy Uso. However, cracks in the relationship between Roman and Jey have been on the rocks in the latter months of last year.

Roman Reigns admits feud with Jey Uso prior to the creation of The Bloodline pushed him emotionally

The 2020 feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was not only exciting but also personal. Since both superstars are also related in real-life, emotions in the feud were certainly high.

In a past article from The Ringer, Roman Reigns revealed that due to his history and close relationship with Jey Uso, they were comfortable with each other throughout the feud. The Tribal Chief later admitted that both of them were able to push each other emotionally.

"The fact that we have literally a brother-level connection and relationship, it made it really easy for us to just rely on our history and being comfortable with each other and also being able to push that type of emotion out of each other...I don’t think anyone’s ever pushed me emotionally like Jey has,” Reigns admits, “and I think we did that for each other and we made a star out of him."

Reigns is currently preparing for a WrestleMania 39 match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Still, it remains to be seen if any members of The Bloodline would be the ones to dethrone Roman in the future.

