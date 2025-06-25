Top WWE star to reunite with Jimmy Uso after Solo Sikoa puts Jacob Fatu out of commission? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstars Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are no longer on the same page. The two Bloodline members had a fallout at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, where Jacob Fatu finally turned on Solo. This was followed by weeks of bitterness between the two superstars.

At Night of Champions PLE, Jacob Fatu is slated to defend his WWE United States Championship against Solo. However, The Samoan Werewolf is outnumbered and could be taken out during the match if JC Mateo steps in. The two New Bloodline stars can put Jacob out of commission, leading to him even potentially being taken out of action for a period.

However, Jimmy Uso seems to have Jacob's back for now, as the OG Bloodline member came out in Fatu's defence last week on SmackDown. In a twist not many could see, especially if other members of Solo's group, like Tama Tonga or Tonga Loa, return, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso could also join ranks with his brother.

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Jey Uso lost the semi-finals of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament this week on RAW against Cody Rhodes. The Yeet Master is no longer in the race to become the King of the Ring, thus losing the opportunity of a title shot against Gunther for the gold. He also doesn't seem to have any other feuds at the moment.

Therefore, the company could get The Usos together again. Jimmy and Jey Uso last competed as a tag team unit in March on RAW when they briefly united for a tag-team match against A-Town Down Under, which they won. The brothers had reunited in October last year, before the Survivor Series: WarGames to re-form the OG Bloodline to take on Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0.

The Usos can unite once again in WWE and challenge Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo to a tag-team match, which can take place at SummerSlam in August.

Former WWE employee makes bold claim on Jey Uso's booking

Jey Uso has lost two big matches this month, and his fans aren't happy with his booking. The Yeet Master had lost his gold back to Gunther on RAW, just over 50 days after winning the title. He is now also out of the race to become the King of the Ring.

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci has made a bold claim about Jey Uso's booking in the Stamford-based promotion. While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy said that the promotion was booking him as a loser in the company.

"He's a loser. And, here's the deal, Coach. I hate to say that because I really like Jey [Uso] a lot. They're [management/creative team] making him into a loser, and they're setting him up to go back to his brother to wrestle The New Day. There's no way he should've lost this match tonight... Now, what does he got? What does Jey have right now? He was the champion for 51 days, and he just lost clean to Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring," Carlucci said.

It will be interesting to see how Jey Uso is booked in the coming days. Whether he reunites with his brother, Jimmy, or will the promotion book him in another solo storyline, we'll find out soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!