Top WWE star to be stripped of his championship after he turns heel at Elimination Chamber? Potential decision explored

We're less than a week away from the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will be the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41. All eyes will be on Cody Rhodes as he has a big decision to make regarding The Rock's career-altering offer.

The Final Boss returned on SmackDown last week and tried to manipulate The American Nightmare, promising the moon to him in return for his soul. Yes, you read it right. The Rock asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become a corporate champion.

The mere possibility of seeing the poster boy of WWE turn heel right before The Show of Shows has got the wrestling world talking. But what if it's all a big ruse to set up a WrestleMania 41 match?

The Rock may not be interested in the Undisputed WWE Championship. In fact, he made it very clear that his story with Cody Rhodes doesn't have to culminate in a match. We all know it would be for nothing if the two men didn't face each other in the ring.

It's no secret that things are starting to get to Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss is not only the most influential but also the most powerful man in all of WWE.

He could make Rhodes' life a living hell if the latter rejects his proposal. The American Nightmare is well aware of that, which is why he could sell out to The Final Boss only to regret it later.

This would be similar to last year when Rhodes backtracked on his decision to give up his WrestleMania main event spot to The Rock.

But this time a short-lived heel turn could cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Final Boss told The American Nightmare never to break his heart again.

The Rock might abuse his power and strip Cody Rhodes of his Undisputed WWE Championship, leading to a match between the two men for the vacated title.

As strange as it sounds on paper, it would bring more eyeballs to the product, which is exactly what WWE needs right before WrestleMania 41.

(Please note: The aforementioned idea is pure speculation and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt)

Is a Triple Threat match on the cards for the WWE WrestleMania 41 main event?

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray entertained the thought of John Cena winning the Elimination Chamber to insert himself into Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

The ECW legend said The American Nightmare should go over if the aforementioned match materializes at The Show of Shows.

"Now, if you really want to get Cody over, Cody Rhodes beats John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania. I'm just talking about a Triple Threat match. That's what I'm referring to. A Triple Threat match. Rock-Cena, that's there. There's history with Rock and Cena. There's promo history. There's match history. Now, Cody is going to be in the ring with John Cena and Rock. Cody's elevated by me just saying the words," said Bully Ray.

The Cenation Leader is the current favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. Will he book his last WrestleMania main event berth? Only time will tell.

