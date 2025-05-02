Top WWE Superstar to join The Wyatt Sicks this week on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks have been missing from WWE television since the beginning of the year, despite it being known that they are part of the SmackDown roster. After releasing several teasers and cryptic messages on social media, the group might return tonight to unveil their new ally.

The Wyatt Sicks were transferred to WWE SmackDown earlier this year during the transfer window, but they have yet to physically appear on the brand. However, cryptic messages and symbols were presented during segments and matches when Alexa Bliss was on-screen in the last few months. Due to her history with Bray Wyatt, it has been theorized for a while that the former champion is bound to join the group at some point, but Aleister Black may beat her to it on the upcoming Friday show tonight.

Aleister Black officially returned to the Stamford-based promotion last week, where he immediately attacked The Miz, setting up a singles match for tonight on SmackDown. After his first match in WWE after four years, The Wyatt Sicks can appear and officially welcome the former AEW star into their faction.

Aleister's dark character is similar to Howdy's group's eerie and supernatural presentation, which can blend well and result in a successful pairing. Black also has a close relationship with the late Bray Wyatt behind the scenes, though they didn't work on-screen together like Alexa and The Fiend.

Does veteran think Aleister Black joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown is a good choice?

There has been some discourse in the wrestling world about whether WWE should keep Aleister Black as a singles star or pair him with Uncle Howdy's group. For long-time wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former AEW star may be the key to the group's success.

In an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, Bill Apter shared that he thinks the group has fizzled out, but adding Black to the fold would be compelling. He also suggested that Alexa Bliss should be repackaged and not involved with the group.

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work."

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Aleister Black and the Uncle Howdy-led group on WWE SmackDown.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More