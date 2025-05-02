Top WWE Superstar to join The Wyatt Sicks this week on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks have been missing from WWE television since the beginning of the year, despite it being known that they are part of the SmackDown roster. After releasing several teasers and cryptic messages on social media, the group might return tonight to unveil their new ally.
The Wyatt Sicks were transferred to WWE SmackDown earlier this year during the transfer window, but they have yet to physically appear on the brand. However, cryptic messages and symbols were presented during segments and matches when Alexa Bliss was on-screen in the last few months. Due to her history with Bray Wyatt, it has been theorized for a while that the former champion is bound to join the group at some point, but Aleister Black may beat her to it on the upcoming Friday show tonight.
Aleister Black officially returned to the Stamford-based promotion last week, where he immediately attacked The Miz, setting up a singles match for tonight on SmackDown. After his first match in WWE after four years, The Wyatt Sicks can appear and officially welcome the former AEW star into their faction.
Aleister's dark character is similar to Howdy's group's eerie and supernatural presentation, which can blend well and result in a successful pairing. Black also has a close relationship with the late Bray Wyatt behind the scenes, though they didn't work on-screen together like Alexa and The Fiend.
Does veteran think Aleister Black joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown is a good choice?
There has been some discourse in the wrestling world about whether WWE should keep Aleister Black as a singles star or pair him with Uncle Howdy's group. For long-time wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former AEW star may be the key to the group's success.
In an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, Bill Apter shared that he thinks the group has fizzled out, but adding Black to the fold would be compelling. He also suggested that Alexa Bliss should be repackaged and not involved with the group.
"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work."
It will be interesting to see what happens next with Aleister Black and the Uncle Howdy-led group on WWE SmackDown.