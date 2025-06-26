Top WWE Superstar, not Roman Reigns or LA Knight, to stop Seth Rollins from cashing in? Exploring potential Money in the Bank scenario

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to become Mr. MITB for the second time in his career. The Architect defeated five other superstars in an intense bout to secure the coveted contract. With John Cena set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk this Saturday at Night of Champions, there is a possibility that The Visionary may cash in his contract after the match.

While fans expect Roman Reigns or LA Knight to ruin Seth's plan, another superstar could appear and ruin the night for The Architect. His stablemate, Bron Breakker, locked horns with Penta in the opening match of the latest episode of RAW. The two stars delivered top-notch performances during the bout. In the end, the former Intercontinental Champion was able to capitalize and secure a victory with his trademark Spear. After the match, Seth Rollins warned the 40-year-old to stay out of his way.

Following his loss to The Unpredictable Badass, Penta may seek revenge on the heel faction by ruining a potential cash-in by The Visionary in Riyadh. However, this is mere speculation at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them at Night of Champions.

Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2025?

While fans are expecting Seth Rollins to cash in his MITB contract during John Cena's match against CM Punk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, the show may go off the air without that happening.

The final of the King of the Ring Tournament will feature Cody Rhodes locking horns with his long-time friend, Randy Orton. The winner of this bout will face either John Cena or CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

SummerSlam is considered the second biggest WWE event after WrestleMania. This year's edition is set to be a two-night affair. Seth cashing in his contract at the historic event in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this August will make for blockbuster viewing.

However, this is also mere conjecture at this point. It will be interesting to see how and when The Visionary invokes his trump card in his quest to again become a world champion.

