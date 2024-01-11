Top WWE Superstar to turn heel and cost Cody Rhodes the Royal Rumble match? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes is back where he started.

The American Nightmare will have to outlast 29 other men at the Royal Rumble to bring himself one step closer to finishing his redemption arc. The 38-year-old star has come a long way since failing to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood last year.

He overcame The Judgment Day, Brock Lesnar, and Shinsuke Nakamura to keep his story alive. Cody Rhodes even poked his nose into The Bloodline's business by bringing Jey Uso over to RAW.

The duo joined forces to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Though the run was short-lived, thanks to Jimmy Uso for costing them the titles, the "Main Event" Jey lived on Rhodes' expectation and proved his allegiance to everyone on the red brand.

However, what if Jey Uso has been in cahoots with Roman Reigns all along? The Tribal Chief has always been one step ahead of his opponents. With a potential rematch with Cody Rhodes seemingly becoming inevitable, there's a strong chance that The Head of the Table has secretly reconciled with his cousin to turn the tables on the former AEW EVP.

Jey turning heel on Rhodes and eliminating him from the 30-man Royal Rumble match could send shockwaves across the wrestling world. For what it's worth, the longer WWE holds off Cody Rhodes' crowning moment, the more anticipation it will generate when he finally finishes his story.

With The Rock possibly penciled in to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 this year, the company can book Cody Rhodes against Jey Uso to extend his storyline with The Bloodline going into the summer.

Jey and Cody can easily get the WWE Universe invested in their program, considering their chemistry as a tandem. A WrestleMania match against someone like The American Nightmare could give Jey Uso a much-needed rub to propel him into a main-event star.

Mark Henry makes a bold prediction about Cody Rhodes

Speaking on the recent episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry shared his belief that The American Nightmare will eventually usurp The Tribal Chief since The Endeavor would want a full-time wrestler to represent the brand:

"I think that will happen though, Tommy. I do not think that Roman Reigns will retain. And I'm not saying that because I'm trying to bump Dave up. I'm saying that because if I'm Endeavor, I want somebody representing every week. And if it's not every week, biweekly. Because, I mean, Roman did not have to wrestle and still was able to get everything over. But he also had The Bloodline to help him,"

The Head of the Table is currently scheduled to put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a fatal-four-way match at Royal Rumble. Will he be able to retain his title? Only time will tell.

