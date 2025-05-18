Top WWE Superstar to win Money in the Bank contract and successfully cash in on John Cena? Exploring the possibility

Like every year, WWE will be hosting its traditional Money in the Bank ladder match in 2025. The company has already started qualifying matches for the Men's & Women's matches. As of writing, Solo Sikoa has already qualified for the Men's MITB ladder match.

Amid this, there is a possibility that the Bloodline leader may win the ladder match and successfully cash in on John Cena to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Over the past few months, Solo's credibility has taken a major hit as he has suffered losses in many significant bouts.

Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has not booked him any major storyline, and instead, he is still engaged with the Bloodline saga. After Sikoa's qualification for the MITB ladder match, there is an assumption that WWE may be finally planning to push the 32-year-old star.

This push could be initiated with The Street Champion emerging victorious in the ladder match and becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. As the MITB contract holder has the opportunity to cash in on a title of their choice, Solo might decide to cash in on John Cena and eventually dethrone him as the Undisputed Champion.

Both Solo and Cena have an interesting history. Sikoa had dominated the Franchise Player at Crown Jewel 2023 and defeated him in a singles bout. If the former NXT North American Champion can do this again on Cena's retirement tour, this could help him regain his momentum in the Stamford-based promotion.

A major WWE star might stop Solo Sikoa from winning the MITB ladder match

Solo Sikoa is heading towards Money in the Bank 2025 with newfound momentum. However, Drew McIntyre could be a major obstacle on Sikoa's road to a potential victory as Mr. MITB 2025.

The new Bloodline leader and The Scottish Warrior had a brief face-off on the recent episode of SmackDown. This sparks the possibility of a feud between them in the near future. Right now, McIntyre is set to clash against Damian Priest in a steel cage match at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold after the NBC special event and whether WWE will use the face-off between Drew and Solo to create a new storyline on SmackDown. McIntyre won the briefcase last year, and he might also be involved in a qualifying match in the coming weeks.

