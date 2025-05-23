Travis Scott to return to WWE & The Rock to reveal the third man? Exploring potential John Cena Retirement Tour spoiler

The Rock has been away from WWE since Elimination Chamber, where he shocked the world by bringing John Cena to his side. Since then, various rumors have emerged suggesting that The Final Boss could form a corporate faction in WWE. Speculation has been swirling that he could add a third member to his group, but things remained shrouded in mystery.

Fans could see a major progression in that story with Travis Scott's return to WWE. Recent reports from PWInsider suggest that the popular rapper will team up with John Cena for a tag team match at Money in the Bank. Well, that was not it, as the report noted that Logan Paul may join the two stars to face the trio of Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

That said, the whispers are growing louder that Paul might be the third man in The Rock's rumored faction alongside John Cena. The Maverick is one of the most popular names in the mainstream media, making him stand on equal grounds with Travis Scott and The Final Boss. Therefore, Logan joining forces with Rock and Cena to create a corporate faction could be the ultimate power play.

It could create a thunderous buzz, the rumblings of which may be heard around the world. Additionally, it will also be a major chapter in The Cenation Leader's farewell tour in WWE. However, this is all speculation for now, and only time will tell whether The Rock returns to WWE or if the company has no plans to feature The Great One in any storyline.

The Rock to send Travis Scott to help John Cena?

John Cena is set to compete against R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. While fans haven't been expecting much from this bout, WWE may have a huge surprise in store. The Rock could send Travis Scott to help the 17-time World Champion at SNME.

Cena is likely to defeat the former United States Champion this weekend in Tampa, Florida. After the match, there is a high chance that Scott could show up out of nowhere. Both superstars could unleash a merciless attack on R-Truth in the middle of the ring.

However, Cody Rhodes could make a shocking return and come to the rescue. He might drive John Cena and Travis Scott out of the ring. This would be enough to plant the seeds for a tag team match, which is reported to take place at Money in the Bank this year.

However, it is nothing but speculation as of now and what Triple H and the creative team have in store remains to be seen.

