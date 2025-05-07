Triple H to add a blockbuster match involving Seth Rollins and CM Punk to Backlash 2025? Exploring the possibility 

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is far from over. The two have some serious differences, and they haven't been able to resolve their issues despite facing off multiple times.

The two locked horns on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this year. CM Punk won the bout, but Seth Rollins wasn't done with him. The Visionary went after Punk again, and this time, Roman Reigns was also involved. At WrestleMania 41, Rollins outsmarted Punk and Reigns by joining forces with Paul Heyman.

Now, CM Punk wants his shot at Rollins. This week, The Straight Edge Superstar dealt a massive blow to Rollins. Punk cost his archrival a potential World Heavyweight Championship win against Jey Uso. He came out with a steel chair, targeting Rollins and his allies. Hence, Triple H can now book the adversaries in a massive bout at Backlash 2025.

WWE Backlash is just three nights away, and so far, Punk, Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker aren't advertised for a match. The Game can make a fantastic booking decision by announcing a six-man tag team match for May 10.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul can team up to fight CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The match can either be announced on social media by RAW general manager Adam Pearce or it can be confirmed on this week's episode of SmackDown.

It was speculated that Logan Paul would face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash. The Maverick had challenged Jey for the title on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. However, WWE seemingly plans to book a bout between them at a different event.

Paul cunningly punched Jey Uso after this week's RAW went off-air. He was in the crowd and attacked Jey while The Yeet Master was close to the barricade. Therefore, a six-man tag team match between the two sides makes sense in this scenario.

Jey Uso would be able to get his hands on Paul, CM Punk would be able to fight Rollins, while Sami Zayn would be able to settle his scores with Bron Breakker. However, as of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns can return at WWE Backlash to help CM Punk

The Tribal Chief was assaulted by the Seth Rollins-led group on RAW two weeks ago. Roman Reigns has been absent since the beatdown, but he could make a comeback at Backlash on Saturday if Triple H announces a six-man tag team match.

The OTC also has some serious issues with CM Punk, but he can keep them aside to help The Second City Saint at Backlash because they have a common goal. Both of them were betrayed by Paul Heyman and defeated by Seth Rollins. Therefore, they might look to teach Rollins a lesson. It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for Reigns.

