Triple H to add shocking stipulation to Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins will compete against Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel. In the world of pro wrestling, where matches thrive on in-ring excellence, this is a feud that is driven by rich storytelling and raw emotions. WWE's creative head, Triple H, could raise its stakes further by adding a shocking stipulation to this bout at the last minute.Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion and Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion heading into their clash this Saturday. However, the company could drop a bombshell that this match will have a special stipulation where the loser will have to vacate their title at Crown Jewel. The speculation arose due to the recent developments on Monday Night RAW.For the past few weeks, WWE has significantly emphasized how important it is for Seth Rollins to win this bout. Although the Men's Crown Jewel Championship will be on the line, a victory over Cody Rhodes will be Rollins' ultimate reward. Losing this will have long-term implications, as he will lose his respect as The Vision leader and his position within the faction will be at stake.Paul Heyman was seen motivating The Visionary this week on RAW, while giving him a foresight of what the implications could be if he loses. However, it looked like The Oracle's world still couldn't motivate Seth Rollins enough. Therefore, Heyman might have no choice but to play dirty. He could influence backstage decisions and add &quot;loses vacates the title&quot; stipulation to this bout.The Hall of Famer could do that to light a fire under The Architect ahead of his bout. Having this stipulation will push Rollins beyond his limit to win against Rhodes, as a defeat would mean his World Heavyweight Championship slipping from his grasp. This could provide just the motivation The Visionary needed for his upcoming match with Cody at Crown Jewel.However, the above scenario is entirely speculative. It remains to be seen how things shape up between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, leading to the spectacle.Triple H to book a controversial ending to the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match?Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are currently the two top champions of their respective brands. Neither of them could afford a loss at Crown Jewel, as it would deal a crushing blow to their momentum. WWE appears to be in a huge dilemma regarding the finish of his high-stakes match this Saturday.Triple H may have no option but to book a controversial ending to the Rhodes vs. Rollins bout. There is a good possibility that fans may witness ringside interference in this match, which could affect its outcome. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could play a pivotal role and help The Visionary win the bout.Besides, rumors about Brock Lesnar's interference have also been swirling lately. The Beast Incarnate could help Seth Rollins win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. A controversial ending will help the Stamford-based promotion protect the loser, as it will not affect their character much.There have been several instances when the creative team pulled off such a move to protect superstars in their matches. Therefore, Triple H might go down the old route once again at Crown Jewel. However, it is currently speculation and only time will tell what happens.