Triple H to announce major WWE championship is currently vacant on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility 

By JP David
Modified Oct 17, 2025 08:26 GMT
Triple H on WWE SmackDown. (Photo: WWE.com)
Triple H has been in charge of WWE creative since July 2022, making the decisions that will build the company's future. One of those decisions is Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman turning on Seth Rollins last Monday on RAW.

Rollins is reportedly injured and will need to undergo shoulder surgery soon. That means he's expected to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker took the title with him as RAW went off the air and even brought it with him on a couple of live events this week.

With the magnitude of Seth Rollins' injury to the plans for the next six months, it's possible that Triple H appears on SmackDown to make a huge announcement. Rollins will vacate the title, and someone is going to be crowned champion as soon as next Monday's episode of RAW.

While the World Heavyweight Championship is exclusive to the red brand, Triple H announcing on SmackDown should give both shows ratings. Fans are going to tune in on SmackDown to watch the announcement and on RAW to see who's going to be the new champion.

These are all just speculative at the moment, but it might best for WWE to capitalize on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's momentum. Make it sound that things are urgent after what happened for a RAW story to be addressed on SmackDown.

The company still needs to build the next generation of stars, especially with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins in their 40s.

What should Triple H do with the vacant World Heavyweight Championship?

When Naomi had to vacate the Women's World Championship, Triple H had an easy path to take. Stephanie Vaquer had a future title shot, while IYO SKY also had a canceled title match. It led to Vaquer and SKY facing each other at Wrestlepalooza, with La Primera becoming the new Women's World Champion.

So what about the World Heavyweight Title? CM Punk is the No. 1 contender for the championship after beating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match on RAW. Maybe Triple H could book an eight-man tournament, with the winner facing The Second City Saint for the title at Survivor Series: WarGames.

It will be interesting to see what WWE is going to do following Seth Rollins' injury. Bron Breakker appears to be getting a huge push, so a Punk vs. Breakker match could create a lot of intrigue.

At this point, it's all still speculation since even Rollins' injury hasn't been addressed on WWE television.

