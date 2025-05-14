Triple H to book another Bloodline Civil War after Solo Sikoa’s latest move at WWE Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H, the current WWE Chief Content Officer, might be planning a massive family war within the Bloodline after what went down at WWE Backlash. This past weekend, Jacob Fatu retained his United States Championship in a chaotic Fatal Four-Way Match. But the real drama came when Solo Sikoa brought in a surprise backup, Jeff Cobb, to help Fatu win. This move visibly didn’t sit well with The Samoan Werewolf, who had no clue about Cobb’s involvement.

Ad

Cracks have been showing within this version of the Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, the Street Champion of the Island, seems to be reforming the group with Jeff Cobb and possibly a returning Tonga Loa, who was previously close and loyal to Solo.

On the other side, Fatu is reportedly looking to break free and start his own Bloodline. He may be joined by Tama Tonga, one of WWE’s wildest and most unpredictable stars, who’s currently out injured. While Tama used to be close with Solo, he has seen how manipulative Sikoa has become — and with Cobb now in the mix, Fatu might be the one he chooses to back when he returns.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another possible name for Jacob Fatu’s side is Lance Anoa’i. The former MLW and GCW star – and a member of the legendary Anoa’i family – signed with WWE last year. While he hasn’t debuted yet due to an injury, Lance is close to Fatu, and the two once teamed up as part of the modern Samoan SWAT Team. If healthy, Lance could be a key piece in Fatu’s fight against Solo’s powerful team.

Ad

With both sides possibly forming their own Bloodline factions, all eyes are on Triple H. As the man in charge of WWE’s creative direction, he could be setting the stage for another explosive Bloodline Civil War – this time between Solo Sikoa’s new regime and Jacob Fatu’s rising rebellion. The lines are being drawn, and if this happens, it might just be one of Triple H’s biggest moves. These are just speculations for now.

Ad

Triple H reacts to CM Punk's upcoming match

Triple H has responded quickly after a major announcement was made on WWE RAW. It was revealed that Seth Rollins will team up with Bron Breakker to face the duo of CM Punk and Sami Zayn at the upcoming SNME. This high-stakes tag team match marks the first time Rollins and Breakker will join forces since their faction formed. Rollins is looking to continue his momentum after WrestleMania, and Punk and Zayn are on the opposing side; tensions are sure to explode in Tampa.

Ad

Reacting to the announcement, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to hype the upcoming showdown, calling it a major moment for the show:

He tweeted, “#SNME shaping up to be a big one… @WWE takes over Tampa in less than two weeks. @nbc @peacock,” along with the match graphic.

Expand Tweet

With big names involved and Triple H pushing the hype, Saturday Night's Main Event is shaping up to be a can't-miss stop on the road ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More