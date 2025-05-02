Triple H to break a newly introduced tradition in WWE for John Cena? Exploring the potential

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative regime, he has made several significant moves. The company recently announced that Crown Jewel 2025 is set to take place in Perth, Australia, this October. Last year, WWE introduced a new tradition where world champions from both RAW and SmackDown would face off in Champion vs. Champion matches at every annual Crown Jewel event.

Ad

However, the company might put an end to that newly introduced tradition this year for the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. It is no secret that John Cena has limited dates left on his retirement tour. So, the company is likely to prioritize his matches only for major storylines or big programs rather than putting Cena in a champion vs. champion match.

Including The Cenation Leader in the Crown Jewel Championship bout might not align with his retirement tour's focus on high-stakes or dream matches. Instead, WWE has the opportunity to put John Cena against any top star like Drew McIntyre or a returning Bronson Reed in a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could help his potential opponents significantly.

Ad

Trending

Besides, the tradition that started last year at Crown Jewel was a move that was made to add grandeur to the shows in Saudi Arabia. But with the spectacle taking place in Australia this year, the Triple H-led creative has every reason to end that, at least for this year. This will allow Cena to get featured in a blockbuster match which could benefit the company and his opponent.

The Crown Jewel 2025 event will be John Cena's last in Australia. So, the Stamford-based promotion will likely look to make the most out of it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H to make John Cena a double champion in his retirement tour?

As WWE's creative head, Triple H has been making some bold moves lately, and who knows what his next one could be. Meanwhile, John Cena has had a decorated career in WWE, but the Intercontinental Championship has remained out of his reach.

There is a good chance that The Franchise Player could capture that coveted title before he retires. A major reason why WWE might make him a double champion is to let Cena become a Grand Slam Champion, something that is long overdue despite the veteran's iconic career.

Ad

Besides, Dominik Mysterio is currently the reigning Intercontinental Champion and WWE holds him in high regard. A feud with a WWE legend like John Cena could significantly elevate Mysterio's young career, even if he ends up losing his championship.

Also, The Cenation Leader having two titles will perfectly align with his motive of "ruining wrestling" for the fans. It will be quite interesting to see whether Triple H makes that bold move, which has the potential to create rumblings across the wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More