Triple H to bring back 3-time WWE champion following controversial exit? Analyzing potential surprise Royal Rumble 2024 entrant

Royal Rumble is around the corner, and the preparations for the first premium live event of the new year are in full swing. It is expected to be a star-studded show, with Triple H pulling off huge surprises at Tropicana Field next year, including some monumental moments and massive returns.

The WWE CCO could bring back a former Women's Champion to the spectacular event for the first time after her controversial exit from the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is none other than Naomi, a.k.a. Trinity.

The 36-year-old is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling and is the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. Although she is unlikely to sign with WWE at this point, Naomi could make a one-off appearance at the January extravaganza as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Mickie James pulled off a similar move in 2022 when she made a cameo at the Rumble despite being the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. Therefore, WWE could do the same at next year's Royal Rumble match by bringing in Trinity, who is a prominent name in the women's division.

With Triple H pulling the strings in the WWE creative now, the company could bury the hatchet and develop a healthy working relationship with the 36-year-old. Therefore, the prospect of Naomi signing with the Stamford-based promotion at some point is also quite good.

Is Triple H planning to bring back another superstar at Royal Rumble 2024?

Under Triple H's regime, the WWE Universe has seen a flurry of returns, and it is expected to continue next. The upcoming premium live event at Tropicana Field is also known for unraveling surprises and leaving fans flabbergasted.

One of the names currently a hot topic in pro wrestling is former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. Rumors of her return to the Stamford-based promotion have been making the rounds on the internet lately.

Moreover, the current reports from Fightful Select seem to indicate the same. Banks has also hinted at it through her social media activities that she might be heading to WWE. Therefore, it looks like her return is just on the horizon.

There's a good possibility that Triple H might be planning to bring her back, and Royal Rumble 2024 could be the place for it. Banks might grace her presence at Tropicana Field next year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

