Triple H to bring back ex-AEW star for a WrestleMania match against 2-time world champion? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is less than two months away. The Road to The Show of Shows is heating up as the company approaches the Elimination Chamber 2025 weekend.

A couple of matches could be confirmed by the Triple H-led creative team for WrestleMania this weekend, and one big bout that could be announced is Jade Cargill vs. Naomi. The former AEW star is reportedly set to return after being out of action for over three months.

Jade Cargill's attacker is seemingly set to be revealed anytime now, so her return is imminent. It's likely that two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi will be revealed as the attacker because The Storm being on the sidelines benefitted her the most.

The real-life Bloodline member replaced The Storm as Bianca Belair's tag team partner and held gold in her place. The title reign ended on the latest edition of WWE RAW after Naomi got pinned by Liv Morgan. Naomi being pinned while also turning out to be the attacker would give Cargill two major reasons to go after her on the Road to WrestleMania.

A feud between the two stars would also allow The Game to book Bianca Belair separately in a Women's World Title program ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All. She is a major contender to win the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and the loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW may be an indication of bigger things being planned for The EST by Triple H.

Naomi addressed the theory about her being Jade Cargill's attacker ahead of WrestleMania 41

Throughout history, fans have witnessed WWE going for the surprise element in the mystery attacker angles. Heel stars like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being revealed as Jade Cargill's attackers would not excite fans after months of curiosity.

Naomi being the attacker would be an interesting twist, and it would also make sense. The former world champion benefitted from Cargill's absence by becoming the Women's Tag Team Champion. She may have also done it to avenge being eliminated from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match by the former AEW TBS Champion.

However, The Glow denied being the attacker in an interview with HUGE POP!

"Why do [the accusers] do that to me? Do you think I'm that horrible, conniving, and evil that I would try and kill [Jade Cargill]?" That is my sister, my girl. I would be glad when we get to the bottom of this because I'm being framed!" she said.

Fans can expect major developments in the storyline this weekend, potentially leading to Jade Cargill's first-ever singles match against Naomi at WrestleMania.

