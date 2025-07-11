WWE Evolution 2025 is just around the corner, with this Sunday set to witness the return of the PLE after its historic first-ever iteration all the way back in 2018. WWE's women have come a long way since then, and there is absolutely no doubt that the talent will knock the ball out of the park.

Ad

And yet, the buzz heading into the show just isn't there, whether due to the lackluster and lazy build (and that's on the booking and presentation, not the talent), an absolutely packed summer calendar with WWE PLEs virtually every 2-3 weeks, or the fact that from Friday through Sunday, WWE & AEW will be producing a combined six shows with an estimated 20 hours of wrestling.

So, how does WWE ensure a blockbuster wrap-up to the weekend and make sure that the buzz coming out of Evolution makes up for the lack thereof leading up to it? How about a good old-fashioned mega box-office return? The return of Paige, one of the pioneers of the women's revolution in the Stamford-based promotion, would be a surefire way to generate some hype coming out of the weekend.

Ad

Trending

Paige hasn’t stepped inside a WWE ring in years, but that could change this weekend at WWE Evolution. The former Divas Champion made her in-ring comeback as Saraya in AEW at Full Gear 2022, and even held the Women’s World Championship briefly. Her babyface run in the company was poorly received, leading to a heel turn and eventually her quiet exit from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

Her AEW contract expired earlier this year, and if WWE's medical team clears her, Triple H could bring her back home and immediately push her into a significant heel role. Paige could make a surprise appearance and win the Battle Royal at the all-women's PLE, which guarantees a title match at Clash at Paris.

As a Brit, Paige could play up her nationality to draw heel heat from the French crowds, too. A match against someone like IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, or any of the company's top stars would be a great way to reintroduce her to the WWE Universe. And, what better place for her return than Evolution, the event celebrating the women’s wrestling revolution she helped pioneer?

Ad

Still only in her early 30s, Paige’s career was cut short just as the movement she helped start took off. A surprise return this weekend and possibly winning the Battle Royal through nefarious means could instantly re-establish her as a top-tier name. With AEW All In set to dominate headlines this weekend, Paige’s return could be WWE’s trump card for reclaiming the buzz and setting the tone for the summer.

Ad

What if WWE has an even bigger card to play at Evolution?

Ad

Regardless of whether Paige may be returning this weekend, WWE might have an even bigger trick up their sleeve this weekend, and a subtle hint dropped recently has the WWE Universe buzzing. Paige's real-life friend and on-screen rival, the legendary AJ Lee, is someone whose return the fans have been clamoring for for years.

CM Punk's return to WWE in November 2023 only accelerated that buzz, and a video titled "Story of the rise of AJ Lee (2013-14)" was uploaded recently on the WWE Vault YouTube channel. Lee and Paige's potential returns this summer could set the stage for their on-screen reunion, whether as teammates or rivals, for the first time in over a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE