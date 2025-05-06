Triple H to bring back former WWE star as the fourth member of Seth Rollins' alliance? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins' recently formed alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker could be the next big thing in WWE. At some point, it might be on par with the legendary factions in the company, like The Evolution or The Shield. To make it more interesting, WWE CCO Triple H can bring in a former superstar as the fourth member of the alliance.

Triple H knows the superstar very well: former UFC star Ronda Rousey. Although she bid adieu to her wrestling career two years back at SummerSlam, she can still make a return. Recent reports claim WWE is keen on working with Rousey.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that the WWE wants to work with Rousey. To make it happen, the company can also re-sign released superstar Shayna Baszler if Rousey wants her UFC mate back in the company. Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, and other superstars were released last week.

After leaving the promotion in 2023, the UFC star criticized her tenure under Vince McMahon, Laurinaitis, and Bruce Pritchard in her autobiography. However, Rousey is on good terms with Triple H, which could be one reason she might return to the promotion. Further, working with Paul Heyman could be another reason she might consider returning.

The 38-year-old superstar worked with Heyman during her first stint in WWE. The Wiseman helped Rousey improve her delivery of promos, as her mic skills were too low. Heyman began producing promos for Rousey and guided her in delivering them. Later, in an interview with Scott Fisherman of TV Insider, Heyman said that he had a blast working with Rousey and that it was a life-changing experience. He also mentioned that he wished he could work with her in the future.

Since the company intends to bring back Rousey, the best way to make it happen would be to put her with Heyman as part of Seth Rollins' alliance. She has earlier been a heel in the company, so it won't be a hard nut to crack for her in a villainous role.

Seth Rollins lost the WWE World Heavyweight title match to Jey Uso on RAW tonight

It could have been a memorable night for Seth Rollins, but it ended in a tragedy for him. Paul Heyman had thrown a bait at Jey Uso, challenging him to a match against his client, Seth Rollins, in the main event. The Wiseman had also instructed Bron Breakker to do the necessary stuff to ensure Rollins' victory.

However, CM Punk played the spoiler for The Visionary. The Straight Edge Superstar ended the match in a disqualification by attacking Rollins and Breakker with a steel chair. The duo had a narrow escape as Punk stood alongside Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Rollins was inches away from a win, and had Punk not been there, he would have walked out with the World Heavyweight Championship.

It would be interesting to see how Paul Heyman and company react to Punk's attack on tonight's episode next week.

