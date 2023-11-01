Triple H to bring a female Japanese wrestler to WWE? Possibility amid Kairi Sane talks

Last year, Triple H brought back many WWE Superstars when he took over the company's creative team. Former champion Kairi Sane is rumored to be the next star to re-sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, she may not be the only Japanese performer to return to the promotion soon.

Sareee, best known as Sarray in NXT, was signed to the company between 2020 and 2023. She departed WWE in March but has since remained on good terms with her former employer. Hence, she could return to the promotion to work under Triple H's creative supervision.

PWInsider recently reported that Sarray is set to return to the United States of America and is already negotiating deals with some companies. However, the Stamford-based promotion is not part of the talks.

This means the 27-year-old might not return to WWE just yet. However, considering how The Game has been booking Japanese stars lately, Sarray could excel in a second stint with the organization.

Did Sarray (aka Sareee) regret joining WWE?

Sarray was also in NXT UK

Although three years is not a big deal for some, it's still a long time to be in one company. While some think WWE didn't utilize the up-and-coming star to her fullest potential, the Japanese star does not share the same sentiment.

In a chat with Jean Saito, Sareee revealed that she had no regrets about joining WWE, and it was a great experience for her as a wrestler. The former NXT star added that she hoped to use her learnings when she returned to Japan.

"I was able to experience a lot of things that I wouldn’t have been able to experience if I had lived a normal life, and being able to step into the best organization in the world was a really great experience for me as a professional wrestler (...) This experience has truly become an asset for me, and I hope to make the most of it when I return to Japan. I would like to come back to Japan and make the most of this experience."

Did Sarray leave WWE because of Triple H?

Per Fightful Select, Sarray did not leave WWE because of Triple H, but William Regal's release last year was a turning point for her. It was also reported that she hadn't been in the Performance Center for a while, and the ideas planned for her were not up to the mark.

It remains to be seen if Sarray will return to her old stomping grounds in the future.

