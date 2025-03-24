Triple H to cause a double character change in a major WrestleMania 41 storyline? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded extravaganza. The Game has been pulling off some big surprises and shockers for this very purpose. Another huge surprise could be on the horizon as WWE might pull off a double character change in a major WrestleMania storyline.

Speculations have been swirling that Drew McIntyre could turn babyface while Damian Priest turns heel. This rivalry has been going on for quite some time now and is expected to culminate at The Show of Shows. McIntyre has been on a rampage against The Punisher for the last few weeks. What raised eyebrows is the fact that every time he attacked Priest, he received cheers from fans.

This caused speculation that Triple H may consider fans' reactions and cause a double character change in this feud. However, the chances of it happening are very low. Drew McIntyre has worked for years to polish his heel persona, which is currently at its peak. Turning him into a babyface would ruin years of hard work and buildup.

On the other hand, making Damian Priest a heel abruptly would make no sense either. Hence, Triple H is unlikely to take such a big step ahead of The Show of Shows. The animosity between Priest and McIntyre has reached a boiling point on SmackDown. While their match has not yet been made official, it is soon expected to be added to the card.

It will be interesting to see whether The Archer of Infamy retaliates next week or if The Scottish Warrior continues to take the upper hand.

Triple H to add a stipulation to the potential Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest match?

Given the recent booking, it is quite clear that WWE is planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest for WrestleMania 41. It would not be an exaggeration to say that fans have been against this idea since the beginning. The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see The Scottish Warrior in a bigger match.

Now that Triple H is seemingly already heading in this direction, the least he can do is make things a little interesting for fans. The company could add a stipulation to the potential match between McIntyre and Priest. The Game could make it an 'I Quit' Match or a 'Last Man Standing' Match.

Adding such a compelling stipulation will likely make fans invest in this storyline. Moreover, it will raise the stakes of this non-title match, with both Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest trying to tear each other apart. It will also be a decisive way to put an end to this rivalry at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, this is entirely speculation at this point. Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative has in store for this blockbuster feud.

