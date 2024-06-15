Triple H changes WWE rule? Chaos to ensue - 4 Things we learned on the final SmackDown before Clash at the Castle

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Clash at the Castle 2024 has just concluded. The show featured a final heated confrontation between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes before their title match at the Premium Live Event.

Additionally, Randy Orton returned in the main event, aiding Kevin Owens against the Bloodline. One notable aspect was the decibel meter of the crowd, which many believe could be used in future international shows.

In this article, we will discuss four things we learned from the final episode of SmackDown before the Scotland PLE.

#4. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could brawl with Bloodline at Clash at the Castle

Expand Tweet

Trending

On the Blue Brand, The Viper arrived at the main event to rescue Kevin Owens from the Bloodline. This ending suggests that WWE might book a chaotic encounter between them at the Scotland PLE, possibly involving a backstage brawl.

A sudden brawl could also take place, leading to impromptu tag team action. Such a chaotic segment would undoubtedly add more hype to the entire event.

#3. Triple H has seemingly changed a massive rule

Expand Tweet

In the past, it was rare for other promotions to be mentioned in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, recently, during a segment with AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes, the Phenomenal One blatantly mentioned New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor on WWE television. Additionally, the veteran made an apparent reference to AEW.

This seemingly confirms that Triple H has changed the rule about not mentioning other promotions, allowing superstars more creative freedom to make promo segments more realistic and heated.

#2. Baron Corbin is now officially a babyface on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Baron Corbin was also part of the go-home episode of SmackDown, initially featured in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis.

During the segment, The Lone Wolf thanked the SmackDown General Manager for the opportunity on the Blue brand and talked about his fresh start before being interrupted by Santos Escobar and his faction.

Later, when Apollo Crews faced Escobar in a match, Corbin came to the ring to even the odds in favor of Crews, seemingly confirming his official babyface turn.

Meanwhile, despite Corbin's assistance, Crews lost the match as Escobar secured the win.

#1. Austin Theory is inches away from his face turn on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Over the past few weeks, WWE has steadily planted seeds for Austin Theory's babyface turn. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the company continued to build on this narrative.

This happened when members of DIY openly mentioned how Grayson Waller was taking advantage of the former United States Champion. The latter once again abandoned his partner during a brawl between the two teams.

These developments strongly suggest that the 26-year-old star is just inches away from his babyface turn in the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, this segment also proposes that DIY could be next in line to become the Tag Team Champions.