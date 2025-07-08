Triple H to keep two of his top babyfaces off SummerSlam 2025 after what happened on RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host the biggest SummerSlam in history next month, and Triple H has a huge challenge to make it a memorable event. However, not all superstars will be able to participate in the spectacle, given the depth of the roster. Therefore, The Game might need to take some bold steps, which could include the omission of two top babyfaces from The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Fans have been speculating that Sami Zayn and Jey Uso might not be on the SummerSlam card this year. This theory gained traction after both superstars were mercilessly attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW. First, Breakker brutally destroyed Zayn during their match, taking him out with multiple spears. It was later revealed that the Canadian star will be out indefinitely.

Later in the show, Bronson Reed wreaked havoc on Jey Uso with multiple 'Tsunamis' from the top rope during their match. The shocking turn of events on RAW has raised big questions about both superstars' status for SummerSlam. While Sami and Jey are likely to be out for a few weeks, the chances of their absence from The Biggest Party of the Summer are very low.

Ad

Trending

It will be WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and the company will need massive star power for the PLE. Therefore, it would not be a wise decision to keep two major babyfaces like Jey Uso and Sami Zayn off the show. Instead, WWE could put them in some blockbuster matches at this grand event, as they are currently involved in an intriguing storyline.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

As a result, both superstars are expected to make their comeback within the next few weeks, just in time for the buildup to SummerSlam 2025. That said, it is just speculation at the moment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H to put Sami Zayn and Jey Uso against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam?

Triple H has a challenge to feature his top stars on the card for this year's SummerSlam, which WWE is promoting as the biggest in history. Currently, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker are involved in a heated feud with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and other babyfaces on the roster.

Ad

With all the stars involved, there is a chance that Triple H might put Breakker and Reed against Uso and Zayn in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This rivalry has escalated and deserves to culminate at a big stage like SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins is expected to be involved in a blockbuster singles match at the summer event at MetLife Stadium. Therefore, having his stablemates face two of the biggest babyfaces, Zayn and Uso, would help the company put the spotlight on them as well.

Additionally, given Zayn and Uso's huge fan appeal, WWE might decide to keep their stories intertwined for SummerSlam. However, this is just speculation for now. Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for the ongoing rivalry on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!