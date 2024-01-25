Triple H to kickstart major new era on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble with three critical changes? Exploring the possibility

Things are changing in the world of WWE, and Triple H might do something to signify that. This week has been a massive one for the company, with several huge changes to what's been going on.

The first thing that happened was that the company finally signed a deal with Netflix for WWE RAW, which will start in 2025. The deal will see WWE receive $500 million per year in a huge change as the company moves to streaming.

On top of this, The Rock has become a part of the TKO board, while also getting full ownership of his wrestling name's trademark. With all this and more happening in the promotion, a lot is going on. There's a chance that the WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble will kickstart a whole new era for the company altogether.

The Rock's addition to the board of directors in TKO means that he will have a direct influence on what happens in WWE and the creative direction of the company. While Triple H is still the creative head, The Rock himself could assert some changes that could kickstart this new era.

This new time in WWE's future could come down to three critical changes.

The return of Triple H to regular television on WWE programming Stephanie McMahon's return to WWE as an authority figure A WWE Draft

At this time, there's a lot of uncertainty heading into WrestleMania. While Seth Rollins said he would defend his title at WrestleMania, it's always difficult to confirm when it comes to such injuries. It's also not certain what feud CM Punk will be involved in and whether Cody Rhodes will get the rematch he wants against Roman Reigns.

The return of Triple H to television as an on-screen authority figure would further liven things up. On top of that, if Stephanie McMahon finally returned, something that she has avoided since Vince McMahon came back in 2023, then it could help reform the Authority as a heel faction on WWE TV.

At the same time, while there's a lot of build-up ready for WrestleMania, there are no solidified feuds. A proper draft between SmackDown and RAW would shake things up and could even lead to major changes before WrestleMania 40, signaling it for the new era that it is.

Things are changing in WWE and Triple H knows it

Triple H subtly showcased what a big week the company was having on Instagram by posting about it. He also posed with The Rock and Nick Khan.

The Royal Rumble is always one of the biggest moments of the calendar year for WWE, as it helps give a glimpse of the year to come. That may also be the case this time, as fans could find out more on the RAW after the Royal Rumble.

