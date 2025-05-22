Triple H may be forced into a massive decision at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event because of The Rock

Since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has been in charge of the creative regime on the main roster. However, not every time his decisions remain the ultimate call. Ever since he joined as a board member of TKO, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has influenced several big decisions in WWE.

He could give another major creative input, and Triple H may be forced to accept it. WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa, Florida. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will battle in a Steel Cage Match at the show. The Triple H-led creative team may be more inclined to give Priest a victory, especially because he lost to The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 41.

However, The Rock may call for McIntyre to win this match. It is no secret that The Final Boss has great admiration for the former WWE Champion. Besides, Drew McIntyre is the face of Project Rock—the fitness and lifestyle brand created by Dwayne Johnson in collaboration with Under Armour. Therefore, The Final Boss may not like the idea of McIntyre losing a match now that The Scottish Psychopath is the face of his brand.

With Rock being a member of TKO, he could advocate for The Scottish Warrior to win at SNME. As a result, Triple H may have no other choice but to listen to the Hollywood icon even if he doesn't want to. Also, if it happens, The Final Boss may return to WWE at some point and start a corporate faction with Drew McIntyre.

Trending

Over the past years, there have been several instances when The Rock proposed his creative ideas and influenced the booking decisions in WWE. So, it would not be a surprise if he played a key role in the Priest vs. McIntyre match at SNME. However, it needs to be noted that whatever is discussed above is entirely speculative and must not be treated as a reportorial angle.

Expand Tweet

Triple H may elevate Saturday Night's Main Event as a major show

Saturday Night's Main Event is a show that was quite popular back in the 1980s due to its distinction from a typical wrestling show. It was a success during the "second golden age" of professional wrestling, driven by stars like Hulk Hogan. WWE brought it back last year due to its nostalgia factor.

The company has built around retro themes with vintage presentation lately for fans to relish the old-school wrestling vibes. It has not been treated like a premium live event. However, Triple H may turn things around very soon, as WWE is seemingly set to elevate SNME as a grand show going forward.

The upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will feature some big matches. A Steel Cage Match and a World Heavyweight Championship match will grace the show. The Triple H-led creative team has also booked John Cena for the NBC special despite the latter having limited appearances left in his Farewell Tour.

Expand Tweet

This is a major indication that Triple H is going all out to build SNME as a big show, prompting fans to tune in. It is only a matter of time before it delivers on all fronts like any monthly PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More