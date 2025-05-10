5 signs former WWE Champion will join forces with The Rock

The Rock could be scouting for his next ally—and there’s one former WWE Champion who’s ticking all the right boxes. With The Final Boss making major moves in WWE lately, a powerful partnership could be forming behind the scenes.

Drew McIntyre has been a long-time admirer of The Rock and vice versa. In this article, we will discuss why The Scottish Warrior might be the next man to stand beside The People’s Champion in WWE:

#5. He wants a long-term title reign, and The Rock can make that happen

At WrestleMania XL Sunday, The Scottish Warrior finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live audience in a red-hot opening match against Seth Rollins. However, the celebration was short-lived. Within minutes, Damian Priest had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and snatched the title away after a brutal post-match assault on The Scottish Warrior by CM Punk, who was serving as a guest announcer.

For McIntyre, it was a crushing reminder of how quickly glory can vanish in WWE. After coming so close to a real, meaningful reign, he may now be looking for stronger backing—something The Rock could definitely provide. Aligning with The Final Boss could guarantee not only strategies from surprise attacks but also a powerful, stable path to holding a World Title for the long haul.

#4. Teaming with The Rock could reignite his feud with The Bloodline

McIntyre has had unfinished business with several members of The Bloodline. In the past, he’s come close to beating Roman Reigns, but always seemed just one step short of defeating The Tribal Chief. Currently, he’s also involved in a battle for the U.S. Title, where Jacob Fatu is the reigning champion.

If he aligns with The Final Boss, it could open the door for McIntyre to fully go after The Bloodline from multiple angles. Not only could he try to capture the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu, but he might also be set up for a long-awaited showdown with Roman Reigns. On top of that, it lays the groundwork for a potential mega match: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, with McIntyre playing a key supporting role in that match.

#3. The Rock just publicly endorsed McIntyre through Project Rock

Ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event, The Rock took to Instagram to show his support for The Scottish Warrior. He featured him in the latest Project Rock campaign, “YOU AGAINST YOU.” McIntyre is set to compete in the PLE in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship. He will face Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

The Rock praised McIntyre’s relentless grind and dedication. The Great One also called himself a “huge fan,” highlighting the emotional and physical struggles that come with the WWE lifestyle.

“My respect for pro wrestlers is boundless,” The Rock wrote. “Drew is on the road sharpening his grind 300 nights a year—I lived that life for many years and I understand the pain and heartache it brings,” he wrote.

This kind of public endorsement from The Rock isn’t casual. It’s rare and meaningful, especially when it comes just days before a massive title match. It could be a major clue that something bigger is brewing between the two.

#2. They were spotted talking backstage on RAW on Netflix

In January, during Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere, WWE’s cameras caught a surprising backstage moment: The Rock and McIntyre in a fun conversation with both seen laughing. The clip, shared on Instagram, went viral among fans who started speculating about a possible future alliance. Backstage interactions like this are rarely meaningless in WWE.

With The Great One returning to play such a major role as The Final Boss, every meeting and conversation could hint at future storylines. This short moment might’ve been the first real glimpse of the plan forming between these two top stars.

#1. Cena is on his way out, and McIntyre could be The Final Boss' next protégé

With John Cena nearing retirement, many believe The Brahma Bull is already preparing for the future.

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts suggested that The Final Boss may choose to pass the torch before stepping away, and McIntyre could be the one to receive it. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

“After John Cena takes out The Final Boss, maybe The Final Boss leaves us with one last protégé, right?… And that protégé is very big and very Scottish. Drew McIntyre as a heel with The Rock's approval doesn’t have to sell his soul… it could just be The Final Boss going, ‘That’s my guy.’”

If Cena returns to his babyface role and ends his run against The Final Boss, then McIntyre could step in as the next dominant figure with The Brahma Bull’s full support, making him not just a top star but the chosen one of The People’s Champion himself.

Whether it’s subtle signs or public shout-outs, everything points toward The Scottish Warrior being next in line to stand with The Final Boss. While nothing is confirmed, these are just speculations for now.

