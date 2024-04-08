Best and Worst of WrestleMania 40 Night 2: Cody Rhodes finishes his story; Drew McIntyre robbed of title & more 

WrestleMania 40 Night 2 picked up the pace in comparison to Night 1. It started with Seth Rollins putting his title on the line against Drew McIntyre, with CM Punk seated ringside for commentary.

Logan Paul continued to shine with his in-ring performances by retaining his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The two challengers were spotted getting along well before the match. However, the stakes of the title match eventually led them to turn on each other. LA Knight defeated AJ Styles, ending their feud once and for all.

The main event had everyone on the edge of their seats. Let's examine a few of the best and worst moments from WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

Worst: The Philadelphia Street Fight

The Final Testament's feud with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits was already on shaky grounds before WrestleMania 40. Their inconclusive attacks on each other over the past month gained predictability on what was to happen.

Eventually, a stipulation was added to their six-man tag match—a Philadelphia Street Fight. This allowed them to use weapons to defeat their opponents. At the Premium Live Event, a surprise special guest referee was announced, who turned out to be Hardcore legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley.

The match was second in line at the mega event. By this time, people were still getting used to Damian Priest's cash-in on a stunned Drew McIntyre. The six-man tag match failed to capture the audience's attention. Hopefully, their feud will conclude following their WrestleMania 40 clash for good.

Best: Bayley defeated IYO SKY and regained her spot at the top with WrestleMania 40 win

Bayley and IYO SKY's rivalry extended beyond the championship. A couple of years ago, The Role Model returned at SummerSlam with SKY and Kai to form Damage CTRL.

The trio was on a conquest and put the women's division on notice. Nevertheless, like any friendship that withstands time, vulnerabilities and cracks form, and the stable leads to a rupture. Following the addition of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), things escalated further, and soon, Bayley found herself fighting against her former friends.

The two women put up a hellacious battle at WrestleMania 40. They countered each other's moves, which showcased their intensive study of each other before The Role Model secured the win. This is Bayley's seventh reign as champion in WWE, and it remains to be seen who steps up to challenge her.

Worst: Drew McIntyre gets robbed of his WrestleMania moment

Drew McIntyre accomplished his quest of defeating Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live audience at WrestleMania 40. However, that was short-lived when his obsession with CM Punk got the best of him, enabling Damian Priest to take advantage and cash in his briefcase.

The Judgment Day member had been plotting on the title for a while before successfully cashing in at the Premium Live Event. The Scottish Warrior was left furious after what transpired. Before the match, the WWE star stipulated that if he lost, he would leave the company.

McIntyre could have another chance to redeem the title at Clash at the Castle in June 2024, which will take place in Scotland.

Best: Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes pulled off the unthinkable and defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2 in a Bloodline Rules Match.

The Tribal Chief mocked The American Nightmare throughout the match and even taunted fans who were supporting his opponent. He seemed confident following The Rock and his win the night prior.

Given The Bloodline's history, it was unsurprising when Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attempted to interfere. Only this time, Rhodes had backup. When Jimmy Uso appeared, his brother Jey ran out, and the two started brawling.

Shortly after, Sikoa showed up and repeated his stint from WrestleMania 39. He laid Roman Reigns on top of Cody Rhodes for the three-count, but the latter kicked out. John Cena returned and went after Sikoa, followed by The Rock entering to confront his former nemesis.

Seth Rollins showed up with The Shield entrance theme and gear. Roman Reigns took a chair to his just like he had done over a decade ago. When that failed, The Undertaker chokeslammed Rocky. Rhodes used the distraction and hit Reigns with the Cross Rhodes before pinning him to end his 1,316-day reign as the champion.

In addition to Cody Rhodes' mother, wife, and a few family members, notable stars from the roster were out in support of the newly crowned champion, who eventually completed his quest to finish his story.

