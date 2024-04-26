Triple H may have subtly confirmed 5-time world champion is returning to WWE much sooner than expected

The upcoming WWE Draft under Triple H will usher in a fresh beginning for both rosters and decide the fate of several superstars. However, many talents are currently sidelined due to injuries, and one of the most prominent names among them is a five-time world champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Seth Rollins. He has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania XL, as he has been dealing with an injury. Rollins suffered a torn meniscus and is expected to be out of action for six to nine months due to his surgery and recovery process.

However, Triple H may have subtly confirmed that the former World Heavyweight Champion will return to WWE much sooner than expected. It comes in the wake of the company's recent announcement related to the WWE Draft 2024.

Seth Rollins is in the WWE Draft 2024 pool

WWE has unveiled the Draft pool for both nights and one of the surprising names in it is Seth Rollins. The Visionary suffered a torn MCL and torn meniscus earlier this year and hasn't competed inside the ring since April 7, 2024.

However, Rollins' inclusion in the WWE Draft 2024 drops a major hint that he will return to WWE much sooner than expected. The Triple H-led management has been possibly cooking up his return plans post-Draft.

Expand Tweet

Hence, his participation in the WWE Draft pool despite being away from television seems to indicate that his hiatus will be shorter than expected.

WWE excluded Rhea Ripley but included Seth Rollins

One of the shocking revelations from the WWE Draft 2024 pool is that Rhea Ripley has been excluded from it despite being rumored to return in three months. In contrast, Seth Rollins is included in the pool although it is expected that he will be sidelined for approximately eight months.

Therefore, Triple H may have dropped another hint that The Visionary's return to WWE television will be much sooner than expected. The Stamford-based promotion seems to have a clear idea of Rollins' return timeline, which is evident from his inclusion in the WWE Draft pool.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins' surgery has been completed

During a recent appearance on a talk show, Becky Lynch revealed that Seth Rollins had successfully undergone surgery following 'Mania. As a result, the five-time world champion appears to be in the recovery phase, which may lead to a quicker comeback.

Moreover, what's noteworthy is that WWE has not officially mentioned anything about The Visionary's recovery duration. This could indicate that he will return sooner than expected.

Expand Tweet

The Visionary's participation in the WWE Draft 2024 further fuels rumors that he will make a quicker recovery. There is a good possibility that Triple H could bring him back to WWE programming and involve him in any storyline without being physical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback