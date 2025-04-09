Triple H to move potential WrestleMania 41 title match to WWE SmackDown the night before? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and Triple H could make more announcements and changes regarding The Show of Shows on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. With how stacked the card is getting, some matches might have to occur days before the premium live event.

Ad

A lot happened last week on WWE SmackDown. Rey Fenix had a spectacular debut, Paul Heyman revealed he will be at CM Punk's corner, and more. Another notable moment saw Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of Motor City Machine Guns defeat #DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to become the new number-one contenders for the Tag Team Championship held by The Street Profits. With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, many expect the title match to happen at the event, but it could take place on the Friday show before the PLE instead.

Ad

Trending

As of this writing, 11 matches are already set for WrestleMania 41. A couple more matches may be announced soon, like Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, since it's still not confirmed. Randy Orton might also find a new opponent after his match against Kevin Owens was canceled. With this in mind, adding Street Profits vs. MCMG to the card might be challenging due to the already packed lineup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown just regained momentum for the tag team division these past few months. While adding the title match to 'Mania might seem a positive sign, the number of matches already included might overwhelm or tire fans.

The Stamford-based promotion has also been known to put big matches on the Friday show before WrestleMania, like the notable Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Adding the WWE Tag Team Title match before the event could hype up fans before the PLE and help prevent the tag teams from being overshadowed.

Ad

What did Motor City Machine Guns say to the Street Profits after their win on WWE SmackDown?

MCMG and the Street Profits are no strangers to one another. As mentioned above, many of the tag teams in the WWE SmackDown brand have been clashing multiple times these past few months. Despite facing a skilled duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, the challengers remain confident.

Ad

In a WWE exclusive, Byron Saxton asked what happened when MCMG confronted Street Profits last week following their win against #DIY. Alex Shelley shared that they told the champions they should be ready as they are about to face "the best tag team in the world."

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store in the coming WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More