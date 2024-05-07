Triple H must avoid making a huge mistake with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk; it has already been teased on WWE RAW

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have engaged in a highly entertaining feud on WWE RAW in the past few months, and both men show no signs of stopping. However, Triple H could make one huge mistake about their feud en route to a major Premium Live Event.

CM Punk verbally attacked Drew McIntyre again during Monday Night RAW this week. One of the things The Voice of the Voiceless stated was that he would be hiding in Glasgow, the location of this year's Clash at the Castle event on June 15, 2024. Although no confirmation yet, it's been speculated that this will be the event wherein The Scottish Warrior will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship and eventually win it.

Triple H should not make the mistake of having Punk attack Drew during the latter's possible title match at Clash at the Castle. Despite being a bad guy, many fans are rooting for him to finally win the World Championship in front of a crowd. This is an accomplishment he deserves, especially in front of his home country and after Damian ruined his moment at WrestleMania XL.

If anything, CM Punk should get involved after Drew wins, possibly on the following weekly show. In this way, both men could feud over the title en route to this year's SummerSlam event in August.

Does wrestling veteran believe Drew McIntyre will be the new champion at Clash at the Castle 2024?

Damian Priest just defeated Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle, but many are already thinking the champion will drop the gold on Drew in June even before the event in France. One of the people who thought so was Matt Morgan.

Matt stated on the Gigantic Pop podcast that Drew McIntyre will win the World Heavyweight Championship in Glasgow. The wrestling veteran even compared this moment with Bret Hart winning his first WWE world title in Canada in 1992.

"Yes. I have no doubt, and it's going to be cool to watch. You know, he's a heel like I think it's going to work. It's going to look good. It's going to feel good, yeah. And we saw how this could play decades ago with Bret Hart in Canada. Like it's no different, and it adds a while different spin to all of this because it gives legitimacy to the heel that what they're doing is right."

It would be interesting to see what will happen next in CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud in WWE.

