Triple H must pair 22-year-old female star with Drew McIntyre after WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is set for a major appearance in his home country at WWE Clash at the Castle. Interestingly, Triple H could add more spice to the superstar's run after the premium live event by aligning him with another star.

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre could not hold on to the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins. McIntyre mocked CM Punk, who was on commentary, leading to Punk attacking the new champion. Damian Priest quickly capitalized and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, earning him the title.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Priest will defend the title against McIntyre, with many theorizing that Punk could make his presence known again. However, Roxanne Perez could side with The Scottish Warrior during the event.

Drew McIntyre has never had a female star beside him

Like many superstars, Drew McIntyre experienced being a solo star and as part of a team. However, one pairing that The Scottish Warrior hasn't experienced yet in the Stamford-based promotion is being with a female star, something that Roxanne could change.

Roxanne and Drew's pairing could benefit both of them. The former would receive exposure from the main roster and McIntyre fans. On the other hand, Perez could be a breath of fresh air for the Scotsman's character and it would be something unique to see.

Roxanne Perez recently got into a clash with CM Punk

At the recent NXT Battleground, CM Punk and Roxanne Perez clashed backstage after the latter successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. However, Punk's advice landed on bad waters against the younger star.

After seeing Roxanne get heated against Punk, Drew could reach out to her and offer her a chance at revenge. Also, McIntyre could reason that she got his attention after the way she stood up against Punk and held her ground.

Drew McIntyre and Roxanne Perez's pairing could set up a dream match

Drew McIntyre and Roxanne Perez have many rivals in WWE. Interestingly, a couple of their enemies are already on good terms with each other both in real life.

As mentioned above, one of Drew's current rivals is CM Punk, while Roxanne is Cora Jade. Both stars are currently inactive due to an injury, however, McIntyre and Perez's possible pairing could set up an interesting Mixed Tag Team match between them. In this way, both NXT stars will also have more exposure.

