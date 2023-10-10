Triple H to officially announce the blockbuster return of former WWE Champion on SmackDown this week? Looking at the possibility

WWE CCO Triple H will make a special appearance on the 'season premiere' of Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Fans have since been pondering if The Game is hiding a trick up his sleeve. With Crown Jewel right around the corner, Triple H could announce the much-awaited return of Randy Orton.

The Viper has been away from WWE programming since May 2022 due to his back injury, which forced him to be on the sidelines. However, Orton was recently spotted at the performance center, which likely suggests that he's preparing for his in-ring return.

Latest reports have revealed that the company has begun working towards the creative direction of Orton's potential comeback. Moreover, Crown Jewel is that time of the year when legends rise.

There couldn't be a better time and place than the 'season premiere' of SmackDown to drop the bombshell announcement of Randy Orton's return.

With Matt Riddle no longer in the picture, the 43-year-old wrestling stalwart could bring back his Legend Killer gimmick to feud with someone like LA Knight. The latter is brimming with confidence since he and John Cena beat The Bloodline members at Fastlane.

With The Cenation Leader rumored to rekindle his rivalry with Roman Reigns soon, the company could pit Knight against Orton at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The promo battle between the two men will be enough to give fans something to sink their teeth into.

Will Randy Orton get medically cleared to wrestle again in WWE?

It's no secret that WWE has a rigorous protocol regarding Superstar's health and safety. Earlier this year, Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed that the doctors have told his son not to wrestle again.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on whether The Viper should take the doctors' advice:

"I do know what Randy maybe is perhaps going through at this point in time. It's not easy to hear a doctor tell you that you gotta stop doing something that you love doing also. You're gonna say, 'man, let me go get a second opinion.' You know, 'I gotta get another ...' You know, it's one of those type of deals. But, I tell you, if this is the case, man, my heart goes out to Randy. Hopefully, it's not. Hopefully, we'll see Randy back inside the squared circle again. But when doctors start talking like that sometimes you just gotta listen."

Only time will tell whether WWE doctors will clear Randy Orton to return to the ring again.

