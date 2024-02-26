Triple H to pull off a double turn with two major stars on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania match? Potential twist explored

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the exciting Elimination Chamber event this weekend. The show did not see any championships change hands, but it did add more matches to the WrestleMania 40 card. However, Triple H can further spice up the lead-up to the Show of Shows by switching the roles of two major stars.

The Elimination Chamber event opened with the women's Chamber match, which saw Becky Lynch take home the victory. Later on, Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, making Ripley vs. Lynch official for WrestleMania 40. On WWE RAW tonight, it's expected that both will confront each other, but their characters could see an interesting switch.

Fans saw a different side of Rhea Ripley in the lead-up to her title match this weekend, as she was mostly a babyface. Since she was performing in front of her home country, fans cheered her and booed Nia instead. After tonight, Ripley could make her face change permanent, and fans could see her distance herself from The Judgment Day. However, this could also lead to a heel turn from The Man.

Expand Tweet

One of the stars Becky competed against at the Elimination Chamber was Liv Morgan, whom Lynch eliminated. Many fans then tweeted "WeWantLiv" to support the recently returned star, claiming that she has more history with Rhea as they were both former partners and Ripley was why Morgan was out for a while.

However, this also led to claims that Becky was over-pushed. As a result, this could result in The Man turning heel against the crowd by saying they can't be satisfied and wouldn't be happy with any outcomes. This could be a major swerve pulled off by Triple H and his creative team. It would certainly arouse fan interest as well as pique the excitement for WrestleMania 40.

Does Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have a history?

Becky and Rhea have a forgotten history

Although Rhea and Liv do have a more recent and personal history together, Ripley and Lynch also have one. However, theirs took place around five years ago in NXT.

Rhea and Becky had a small clash in 2019, and they had their first match against each other on November 20 of the same year. At the time, Becky was the RAW Women's Champion, and Ripley was eyeing the developmental brand's title. However, their story was left unfinished as the match ended in a No Contest due to Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir's interference.

What else could fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

Two matches are currently set for WWE RAW tonight. First is a tag team Street Fight between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Street Fight. Furthermore, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura will also collide tonight.

Expand Tweet

Fans can also expect to hear from the men's and women's Elimination Chamber match winners, Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, respectively. Rhea Ripley could also make her presence felt, as could Cody Rhodes and his new ally Seth Rollins.