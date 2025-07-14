Triple H to punish top WWE Superstar after Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury? Exploring the possibility 

The most shocking moment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event came at the risk of Seth Rollins. During his match with LA Knight, The Visionary tweaked his knee, resulting in the match ending quicker than expected. Knight hit his BFT and picked up the win.

Ad

This was not planned, nor was it intentional. However, with the number of stars currently out with injuries, WWE could punish Knight for not taking care of Rollins during the match. So, should WWE punish The Megastar for the spot?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The simple answer is no. Knight cannot be held responsible for Rollins's injury for two major reasons. The first was that it was Seth Rollins’ move that resulted in the injury. His springboard moonsault saw him land awkwardly. This was not a move by Knight that resulted in Rollins getting injured, so he has no responsibility to claim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second reason is that the accident was unintentional. There was no way anyone in the ring or backstage could have predicted what would unfold in the ring. This was a move that Rollins has performed multiple times without getting injured.

Unfortunately, Seth Rollins has suffered multiple injuries in the last couple of years, with his knees taking the brunt of the punishment. Despite that knowledge, he still attempted the move. So, Knight cannot be held responsible for what happened. However, if this was a work from the start, then there could be something WWE could do here. Right now, this is just a speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Ad

Could Seth Rollins’ injury be a work?

Multiple reports have stated that Rollins’ injury was real. Moreover, Triple H said at the post-show after Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution that Rollins’ injury was bad. However, there have been conflicting reports that this could be a work.

The idea behind the spot could be to build hype around SummerSlam. With Mr. Money in the Bank being shelved, fans will wonder who CM Punk or Roman Reigns will face at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If The Visionary comes out on crutches ahead of SummerSlam 2025, fans will be speechless. However, he’s done this before with a fake injury that increased the hype for the show. This could be the direction WWE plans to go.

The end goal here would be to pull another heist of the century since Seth Rollins has the Money in the Bank briefcase. This could be with him either cashing in on Gunther or John Cena. This is what happened with Naomi and the WWE Women’s World Championship at Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!