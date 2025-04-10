Triple H to re-form The Authority after 9 years with two WWE megastars at Wrestlemania 41? Exploring the possibility

Back in 2013, Triple H was part of the Authority faction, including Seth Rollins, Kane, Stephanie McMahon, and more. The faction disbanded post WrestleMania 32 but recent developments have sparked the chances of The Game re-forming The Authority after almost nine years with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman and The Visionary were engaged in an intriguing segment on WWE RAW this week where Rollins spared Heyman and compelled him to acknowledge that he owes a favor to Seth for this act. The former World Heavyweight Champion has even tried to manipulate The Special Counsel by stating that neither Roman Reigns nor CM Punk cared about him.

This ignites the possibility of the Hall of Famer pulling off a double turn at The Showcase of The Immortals and joining Seth Rollins. As both Rollins and Triple H have previous history due to their time together in the Authority, it's conceivable that to escalate things to a new level, WWE may decide to incorporate Triple H into the storyline. This leads to the Chief Content Officer eventually re-forming the villainous faction with Seth and Heyman at WrestleMania 41.

Then it could be disclosed that the CCO was the mastermind behind the execution and he was secretly in cahoots with The Wiseman and Rollins from the beginning. Further, having an Authority villainous faction will attract more engagement from the fans and aid WWE to generate more buzz post-WrestleMania this year.

Overall, WrestleMania 41 promises to surprise fans with its unexpected twists and turns which suggest a slight possibility of the re-formation of The Authority.

Triple H recently shared a major update about the WWE legend's retirement tour

The Game recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where Triple H discussed John Cena's retirement tour. The King of the Kings discussed how The Franchise Player has been a good guy in his entire life but turned heel as this is his final run or retirement tour in the Stamford-based promotion. Triple H said:

"John Cena is the ultimate good guy and has moniker has been, 'Hustle, loyalty, respect.' He's been the ultimate good guy. As a human being, he's done the most Make-A-Wish than any other celebrity in history. He's incredible. But the challenge on this is he's on his retirement run. He will end his career... in-ring career in December with WWE, so, he's got this year as a farewell. And he came back and turned into the bad guy. And in our business, he turned heel."

So it seems like The Cerebral Assassin has once again affirmed that John Cena will indeed be retiring in December and fans will not see him in the squared circle after this year.

