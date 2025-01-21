Triple H to remove WWE legend from Saturday Night's Main Event after CM Punk's actions? Exploring the chances

WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend from San Antonio, Texas, and Triple H has stacked the card with some great matches and segments. Among the strong lineup, WWE legend Hulk Hogan is also reportedly scheduled to appear on the show. However, The Game could be forced to scrap the veteran's potential segment after what CM Punk did on RAW this week.

The Best in The World dropped a vociferous promo last night in which he took shots at almost every participant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. What left fans utterly bewildered was that Punk dragged Hogan's name out of nowhere and brutally dissed the 71-year-old. His scathing promo against the WWE Hall of Famer seemingly came due to the negative reaction the latter received on RAW's Netflix premiere.

The Hulkster received deafening boos from the WWE Universe during his appearance on the first RAW of 2025. With CM Punk implicitly accentuating that very thing this week on the red brand's show, the Triple H-led creative team may have indirectly acknowledged the reaction of fans. Hence, The Cerebral Assassin could furtively cancel Hogan's potential appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Even if Punk's promo was unscripted and his words reflected his raw emotions, the company may still have no other choice but to cancel Hulk Hogan's potential segment at SNME. It is because the Hall of Famer has currently become fans' number one enemy, and his appearance at the show is likely to garner a chorus of boos and negative reactions.

Hence, there is a high chance that the Triple H-led creative team may quietly scrap Hulk Hogan's rumored appearance this weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

Triple H to put CM Punk in an impromptu match at Saturday Night's Main Event?

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, he has left no stone unturned to entertain fans. Whether it be appearing in NXT, competing in live events, or officiating a match, he has made sure fans go home happy. The Best in The World could continue to do the same by making a surprise appearance at SNME this weekend.

Four matches will take place at the special event, along with one contract-signing segment. There is a possibility that Triple H may put Punk in an impromptu match on the show. The Second City Saint could show up and deliver a promo in the ring before being interrupted by a superstar, potentially Dominik Mysterio.

This could lead to an impromptu match between The Latino Cheat and The Best in The World, with CM Punk eventually emerging victorious. It could work as a warm-up match for the 46-year-old ahead of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which is set to take place on February 1. Besides, the former WWE Champion competing at Saturday Night's Main Event will elevate the grandeur of the show.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see how things shape up and what Triple H has in store for SNME XXXVIII.

