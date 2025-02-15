Triple H has subtly confirmed 25-year-old star will always remain a main eventer in WWE

Since taking over WWE's creative team, Triple H has made some monumental moves, including pushing emerging superstars into the spotlight and repackaging them. He has been building new stars on the roster and shaping the future of the industry. The Game has seemingly teased that a 25-year-old will solidify her status as a top-tier star at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

WWE CCO Triple H apparently confirmed that Tiffany Stratton will remain a main eventer in the company with the WWE Women's Championship on her shoulder. The Buff Barbie is believed to stay at the top of the women's division for a long time to come. What ignited this possibility was Stratton's intriguing interaction with a prominent Hall of Famer.

She was endorsed by WWE legend Trish Stratus

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown from Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. In a huge surprise, Trish Stratus came to her aid. The Quintessential WWE Diva later proposed the idea of teaming up with Stratton in a dream tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Buff Barbie receiving a rub from the Hall of Famer was seemingly a major indication that the company holds her in high regard. Stratus has been one of the pioneers of the women's division. Therefore, Triple H may have used the veteran's star power and stature to promote Tiffany Stratton as the new face of the division and a true main eventer.

Tiffany Stratton is in the midst of a babyface transition

Ever since winning the WWE Women's Championship, The Buff Barbie has adopted a character that is neither a typical heel nor a babyface. She has been working like a tweener on SmackDown. However, it appears that Tiffany Stratton is in the midst of a babyface transition ahead of WrestleMania 41, while Charlotte Flair has started to revert to her trademark heel persona.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old slowly turning babyface is a major factor that indicates that she might emerge triumphant at 'Mania and continue to dominate the women's division. Triple H and Co. seemingly have plans to showcase a babyface run for Stratton in the coming months with the WWE Women's Championship on her shoulder.

The WWE Universe has been rallying behind her

There have been very few superstars in the women's division who receive thunderous reactions like Tiffany Stratton. Regardless of the arena she is in, the cheers get louder for her every week. With its vociferous clamors, the WWE Universe has seemingly voiced its opinion about who they would like to see standing at the top of the women's division.

Considering the fact that Stratton is getting backed by fans, Triple H may continue to keep her in the spotlight. Taking the WWE Women's Title away from her at this point may give rise to a tumultuous situation with fans revolting. Therefore, The Buff Barbie is expected to continue her main eventer status as a world champion in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback