Triple H to suspend 38-year-old WWE star following his public outburst at the Royal Rumble? Potential explored

Royal Rumble 2025 was a memorable night for many WWE Superstars. However, for some of them, it was a bitter disappointment. A few even took out their frustrations at Lucas Oil Stadium, to the extent where punishment was a possibility.

That is exactly what Seth Rollins did after he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Visionary was dumped out at the same time as Roman Reigns, with CM Punk getting rid of the former Shield brothers. The Second City Saint himself was immediately eliminated from behind by Logan Paul, leaving the three of them on the floor.

That is where Rollins lost it. He hit multiple Stomps on Reigns and got into a wild brawl with Punk at ringside. Many WWE referees had to get involved, eventually breaking them up. However, The Architect did get to attack The OTC once more.

Seth Rollins even flipped off Paul Heyman right in his face before stomping Roman Reigns onto the steel steps. This may have been a step too far, taking his actions from post-Royal Rumble frustration to a full-on public outburst.

To sell the impact of his attack, The Visionary may end up being suspended by WWE in storyline. Adam Pearce can announce on Monday Night RAW that Triple H made the decision to suspend Rollins for his actions at the Royal Rumble. That would build anticipation for his return, whether he is gone for a week or a month.

WrestleMania 41 matches teased at Royal Rumble 2025

WWE seems to be leaning towards a triple threat between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. While there is obvious bad blood between all three men, it seems like an odd match to book without any championship involved.

The world titles will likely be up for grabs elsewhere, with Jey Uso given the choice to choose the champion he wants to face. The YEET Master has suggested he will challenge Gunther, which leaves Cody Rhodes open for now. John Cena looks set to win the Elimination Chamber and challenge The American Nightmare.

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which could lead to her facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Other WrestleMania 41 matches that may have been set up include Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest.

