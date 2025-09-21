Triple H to suspend Brock Lesnar immediately for his actions at WWE Wrestlepalooza? Exploring the possibility 

Brock Lesnar beat John Cena fair and square at Wrestlepalooza. Their showdown in Indianapolis was a nasty affair as Lesnar went hammer and tongs against Cena. The Beast hit Cena with not just one or two but six F5s in the center of the ring.However, The Beast crossed the line when he attacked the match referee. He exited the ring after pinning Cena, but came back for reasons known best to him, and took down the official with an F5. Then, he again executed an F5 on the Last Real Champion. Lesnar's conduct might force WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, to take disciplinary action against him.The Game might suspend Lesnar from WWE because of his actions. This was The Beast going out of line for the second time. On the September 19 edition of SmackDown, Lesnar attacked commentator Corey Graves after the latter came out to save Michael Cole from a potential assault. Lesnar even threatened the officials when they came out to check on Graves. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Beast might have been the best man inside the ring in Indianapolis, but his actions might not sit well with Triple H. The 48-year-old legend might be forced to miss WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, in Australia on October 11, 2025.Triple H might suspend Lesnar for the next few months, as The Beast is a part-time wrestler in real life. The former Universal Champion could return before this year's Survivor Series for his next big program. As of now, this is mere speculation.WWE star makes huge statement on Brock LesnarFormer WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently made his stand on Brock Lesnar clear. On this week's edition of SmackDown, The Beast destroyed the Prime Hydration Station near the commentary table. Paul, who is the co-owner of Prime, was not pleased with the development.On social media, The Maverick vented his frustration, calling Lesnar an 'oversized sasquatch'. He even went on to say that The Beast shouldn't have come back to WWE.&quot;Oh, what the h*ll, bro. What did Prime ever do to you? Besides, hydrate millions of people and pay your bills, by the way. That's an official WWE sponsorship you're disrespecting. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar tonight on ESPN, absolutely crazy, but I'm rooting for John because Brock, you're a disrespectful oversized sasquatch, and you shouldn't have come back to the WWE. There, I said it,&quot; Paul said in a video posted on X/Twitter.It remains to be seen if Logan Paul will be Brock Lesnar's next victim after John Cena.