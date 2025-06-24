Triple H to turn one of WWE's most beloved stars heel following Night of Champions 2025? Potential explored

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, he has been incorporating significant changes into the company's programming. Character changes have been one of the most common patterns of his functioning. It looks like The Game is set for another major move, as a huge babyface star may be on the verge of a gimmick transition on RAW.
Rumors have been circulating that Sami Zayn could turn heel after Night of Champions. The speculation arose due to what's cooking between him and Karrion Kross on RAW lately. For the past few weeks, The Doom Walker has been trying to get into Zayn's head. He has been trying to taint The Master Strategist's mind, attempting to bring out his dark side.
It looks like Kross is now very close to fulfilling his goal. He is set to face Sami Zayn in a match at Night of Champions. There is a possibility that Zayn can lose this match, which can trigger his heel turn. Following a potential loss, every word Karrion Kross has said to him over the past few weeks can resonate within him.
The bug Kross planted in his mind could finally start to corrupt him amid a string of setbacks. Sami Zayn could realize that being a good Samaritan could never lead him to a potential world title win. It could finally compel him to embrace his dark side on an episode of RAW after Night of Champions.
There has been a very interesting theory related to Karrion Kross that every superstar he feuds with undergoes a character shift. Therefore, Sami Zayn might also fall prey to the Karrion Kross Effect, ultimately resulting in his much-awaited heel turn. However, this is speculation, and it all depends on Triple H.
Triple H to give Sami Zayn a big moment in his career next year?
The Triple H-led creative has pushed several superstars into the spotlight in recent years. However, when it comes to Sami Zayn, things haven't changed much for him. But WWE may now be planning to give the former Intercontinental Champion his much-awaited moment next year.
There are rumors that Zayn could win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has been chasing the world title for the past few years. There have been several instances when the 40-year-old got close to the big gold, but his dreams could not materialize.
The fact that Triple H has been keeping Sami Zayn in prominent storylines throughout the year indicates that he is building the veteran for a big moment. Besides, the Canadian star has been reiterating his world title aspirations on RAW in recent months.
Zayn may finally get his big moment next year at Royal Rumble. He could win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and go on to compete for a world title at WrestleMania 42. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now.
