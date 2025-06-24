Triple H to turn one of WWE's most beloved stars heel following Night of Champions 2025? Potential explored

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, he has been incorporating significant changes into the company's programming. Character changes have been one of the most common patterns of his functioning. It looks like The Game is set for another major move, as a huge babyface star may be on the verge of a gimmick transition on RAW.

Rumors have been circulating that Sami Zayn could turn heel after Night of Champions. The speculation arose due to what's cooking between him and Karrion Kross on RAW lately. For the past few weeks, The Doom Walker has been trying to get into Zayn's head. He has been trying to taint The Master Strategist's mind, attempting to bring out his dark side.

It looks like Kross is now very close to fulfilling his goal. He is set to face Sami Zayn in a match at Night of Champions. There is a possibility that Zayn can lose this match, which can trigger his heel turn. Following a potential loss, every word Karrion Kross has said to him over the past few weeks can resonate within him.

Trending

The bug Kross planted in his mind could finally start to corrupt him amid a string of setbacks. Sami Zayn could realize that being a good Samaritan could never lead him to a potential world title win. It could finally compel him to embrace his dark side on an episode of RAW after Night of Champions.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

There has been a very interesting theory related to Karrion Kross that every superstar he feuds with undergoes a character shift. Therefore, Sami Zayn might also fall prey to the Karrion Kross Effect, ultimately resulting in his much-awaited heel turn. However, this is speculation, and it all depends on Triple H.

Expand Tweet

Triple H to give Sami Zayn a big moment in his career next year?

The Triple H-led creative has pushed several superstars into the spotlight in recent years. However, when it comes to Sami Zayn, things haven't changed much for him. But WWE may now be planning to give the former Intercontinental Champion his much-awaited moment next year.

There are rumors that Zayn could win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has been chasing the world title for the past few years. There have been several instances when the 40-year-old got close to the big gold, but his dreams could not materialize.

The fact that Triple H has been keeping Sami Zayn in prominent storylines throughout the year indicates that he is building the veteran for a big moment. Besides, the Canadian star has been reiterating his world title aspirations on RAW in recent months.

Zayn may finally get his big moment next year at Royal Rumble. He could win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and go on to compete for a world title at WrestleMania 42. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!